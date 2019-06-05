Island H20 Live! holding discounted preview days

- A new water park in Central Florida is holding preview days with discounted rates and lots of fun.

Margaritaville Resort Orlando says that Island H20 Live! will open for preview days from June 5th until June 20th. Those who visit on these days will receive $5 off day tickets and can purchase an annual pass at a reduced price of $69.99 plus tax.

Island H20 Live! has over 20 different experiences, including a wave pool, kids' area, group raft rides, slides, and a lazy river.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Island H2O Live and have them enjoy this new, innovative and immersive water park,” said Jim Kunau. “Whether you’re an influencer and thrill-seeker looking to conquer stomach-churning slides, or a family wanting to splash around in a kid-friendly zone, Island H2O Live! offers something for everyone.”

Island H20 Live! features a new RFID wristband system that allows guests to personalize their music and light experiences. It also allows them to share their experience via social media.

The water park is located within a walking distance or short trolley ride to Magaritaville Hotel, Margaritaville Cottages, and Sunset Walk, which is the resort's retail, dining, and entertainment district.

During preview days, Margaritaville Resort Orlando says that daily passes must be purchased at the water park ticket windows only.

For more information, please visit the Island H20 Live! website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.