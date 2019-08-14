< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423741897_423739596_176576",video:"594599",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Mom_has_magical_first_day_of_school_0_7592093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Xtra" 14 2019 10:42AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423741897_423739596_176576",video:"594599",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Mom_has_magical_first_day_of_school_0_7592093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Xtra",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/14/Mom_has_magical_first_day_of_school_594599_1800.mp4?Expires=1660401732&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KelXc8S_wfDo0PxpuOQAmrbemgk",eventLabel:"Mom%20has%20magical%20first%20day%20of%20school-423739596",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fentertainment%2Fattractions%2Fflorida-mom-has-a-magical-day-at-walt-disney-world-after-kids-head-to-first-day-of-school"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423741897"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:42AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;Lisa DiNoto Glassner" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTO: Lisa DiNoto Glassner</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423741897-423742568" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;Lisa DiNoto Glassner" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PHOTO: Lisa DiNoto Glassner</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423741897" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines423741897' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/disney-adds-university-of-arizona-to-their-program-that-offers-employees-free-tuition"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney adds university to their education program</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/nba-experience-opens-at-disney-spring-today"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/NBA%20experience_1565629407050.png_7587596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>NBA Experience opens at Disney Spring today</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/galaxy-s-edge-creating-1-700-full-time-jobs-at-disney-world"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/star-wars-galaxys-edge-jobs_1565382466610_7584376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 full-time jobs</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/florida-s-boys-girls-club-get-a-sneak-peak-at-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/girls-boys-club-disney-star%20wars_1565305940167.jpg_7582263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Boys & Girls Club peak at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/cookie-dough-food-truck-coming-to-disney-springs-this-month"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/DISNEY%20BLOG_cookie%20dough%20disney%20springs_080719_1565207768798.png_7578676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cookie dough food truck coming to Disney Springs</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - This Florida mom rung in the first day of school by visiting Walt Disney World after dropping her kids off.</p> <p>Lisa DiNoto Glassner, a Florida mom who lives just a mile from the theme parks, has two boys. She dropped them off at school on for their first day back and then headed to Magic Kingdom.</p> <p>"We live super close. We're like a mile from the castle. I can see the fireworks. So, it's not that crazy for me to just pop in for a few hours," Lisa told Fox 35 during Good Day Xtra. "Like, I could have gone home and done the laundry, but I was like, you know what? I'm taking a moment and I'm going to take a walk in Magic Kingdom."</p> <p>Lisa spent the day meeting and greeting many of the characters at Magic Kingdom. She carried a Walt Disney World pin along with her that read '1ST DAY OF SCHOOL.' In many of the photos she took, the characters are holding the pin up.</p> <p>Lisa told Fox 35 that the characters loved it. She said that "At first, I walked in and was just going to do a shot myself. And then I saw the citizens of Main Street on Main Street and was like well 'maybe I'll have them hold the pin.' And then I saw the Fairy Godmother and it was all over -- we just connected on another level."</p> <p>Lisa said that the Fairy Godmother "just got it immediately. We were both crying and laughing."</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-moms-celebrate-first-day-of-school-with-wine-and-donuts">Florida moms celebrate first day of school with wine and donuts</a></strong></p> <p>Her boys, who are ages six and eight, did not know that she went to Magic Kingdom until they talked later that night. Lisa said that "they got a kick out of it" and that even her husband is "amused."</p> <p>Lisa, who has a law degree from Harvard University, moved to Florida after living and working as a lawyer in the northeast. She told Fox 35 that "some people are thrilled in it, but it was not fulfilling me quite enough to be taking my whole life. So, we just walked away from it and we're re-writing life from scratch. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Attractions" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402533" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Attractions Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/-house-of-1000-corpses-revealed-at-halloween-horror-nights-2019" title="'House of 1000 Corpses' revealed at Halloween Horror Nights 2019" data-articleId="423765680" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_halloween%20horror%20nights%20house%20of%201000%20corpses_081419_1565804595326.png_7592396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_halloween%20horror%20nights%20house%20of%201000%20corpses_081419_1565804595326.png_7592396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_halloween%20horror%20nights%20house%20of%201000%20corpses_081419_1565804595326.png_7592396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_halloween%20horror%20nights%20house%20of%201000%20corpses_081419_1565804595326.png_7592396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/UNIVERSAL%20ORLANDO%20RESORT_halloween%20horror%20nights%20house%20of%201000%20corpses_081419_1565804595326.png_7592396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'House of 1000 Corpses' revealed at Halloween Horror Nights 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 01:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 01:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Universal Orlando Resort is bringing Rob Zombie's 'House of 1000 Corpses' to this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.</p><p>The haunted house will bring guests face-to-face with the psychotic firefly family from the iconic horror film. Their collection of blood and gore will be on display, as the 'Legend of Doctor Satan' comes to life. Guests will try to escape the house as fast as they can. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/disney-adds-university-of-arizona-to-their-program-that-offers-employees-free-tuition" title="Disney adds University of Arizona to their program that offers employees free tuition" data-articleId="423572440" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney adds University of Arizona to their program that offers employees free tuition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 12:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Walt Disney Company announced on Monday that the University of Arizona is now a part of the Disney Aspire education investment program.</p><p>The program offers 100 percent free tuition to eligible employees and cast members so that they can partake in an online bachelor's degree program. It also reimburses application fees, required books, and course materials. </p><p>The Walt Disney Company reportedly employs more than 90,000 hourly employees and cast members. Since the launch of Disney Aspire, more than 40 percent of Disney's eligible employees have signed up. More than 8,000 individuals have enrolled in education programs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/halloween-horror-nights-reveals-scare-zones-academy-of-villains-show" title="Halloween Horror Nights reveals scare zones, 'Academy of Villains' show" data-articleId="423404382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20blog_scare%20zones_081219_1565634239544.png_7587843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20blog_scare%20zones_081219_1565634239544.png_7587843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20blog_scare%20zones_081219_1565634239544.png_7587843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20blog_scare%20zones_081219_1565634239544.png_7587843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort%20blog_scare%20zones_081219_1565634239544.png_7587843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Halloween Horror Nights reveals scare zones, 'Academy of Villains' show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Monday, Universal Orlando Resort revealed the scare zones and the 'Academy of Villains' show that will be at this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.</p><p>They said that there will be five scare zones throughout Universal Studios Florida this year. These will be:</p><p>Universal Orlando Resort also said that the 'Academy of Villains' show will return this year. The theme is called 'Altered States' and serves as an epic experiment of mind and body.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download">
<div class="mod-content">
<div class="hide-for-large-up">
<a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a>
</div>
<div class="show-for-large-up">
<h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3>
<a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a>
</div>
</div>
</section> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/poorly-lit-school-bus-stop-causing-concerns-for-parents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/dark-school-bus-stop_1565841497273_7593886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dark-school-bus-stop_1565841497273.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Poorly lit school bus stop causing concerns for parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputy-attacked-during-traffic-stop-suspects-arrested-in-school-zone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-says-stranger-sent-nude-photo-via-airdrop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-man-with-gun-threatened-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kevin Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say man with gun threatened family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputy-attacked-during-traffic-stop-suspects-arrested-in-school-zone" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-says-stranger-sent-nude-photo-via-airdrop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/court-rejects-cruz-arguments-on-jail-visitor-logs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court rejects Cruz arguments on jail visitor logs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-man-with-gun-threatened-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police say man with gun threatened family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/quantrill-padres-beat-rays-for-1st-time-since-2010-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 