Disney's Toy Story Land gears up for June 30 opening

By: The Associated Press

Posted: Apr 30 2018 04:04PM EDT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Toy Story Land opens June 30 at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios.

Oversized replicas of old-school toys are a defining feature of the land. Lampposts shaped like towering Tinkertoys, gigantic colored blocks, a Jenga tower and other massive playthings will make human visitors feel as if they've shrunk to the size of a toy.

A roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash will be gentle enough for young children. Alien Swirling Saucers will tow guests in rocket-ship toys. The land includes an existing attraction as well, Toy Story Mania, which allows guest to play games shooting at 3-D objects.  The new land will also feature a walk-up eatery, Woody's Lunch Box.

Toy Story Land represents the largest expansion in the history of Disney's Hollywood Studios.  Next year will see the premiere of the all-new, 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.  This new land will allow guests to visit a remote trading port on the edge of wild space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life - and where guests will find themselves in the middle of the action.  Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge also will open at Disneyland Resort in 2019.

