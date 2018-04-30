Disney's Toy Story Land gears up for June 30 opening

Tim Allen strikes a pose with Buzz Lightyear after taping an interview for Toy Story Land-exclusive segments with “Good Morning America” and “Nightline” airing on ABC, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Chloe Rice, photographer)

- Toy Story Land opens June 30 at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios.

Oversized replicas of old-school toys are a defining feature of the land. Lampposts shaped like towering Tinkertoys, gigantic colored blocks, a Jenga tower and other massive playthings will make human visitors feel as if they've shrunk to the size of a toy.

A roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash will be gentle enough for young children. Alien Swirling Saucers will tow guests in rocket-ship toys. The land includes an existing attraction as well, Toy Story Mania, which allows guest to play games shooting at 3-D objects. The new land will also feature a walk-up eatery, Woody's Lunch Box.

Toy Story Land represents the largest expansion in the history of Disney's Hollywood Studios. Next year will see the premiere of the all-new, 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. This new land will allow guests to visit a remote trading port on the edge of wild space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life - and where guests will find themselves in the middle of the action. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge also will open at Disneyland Resort in 2019.