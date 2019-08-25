< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" addthis:title="D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425542137.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425542137");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish’s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Disney Cruise Line – Disney Wish_1566766243438"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20CRUISE%20SHIP%20ATRIUM%20ARTIST%20RENDERING_1566766243315.jpg_7615716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Disney Wish – Disney Cruise Line_1566766243315"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20LIGHTHOUSE%20POINT%20ISLAND%20RENDERING_1566766240933.jpg_7615714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Disney Cruise Line Lighthouse Point_1566766240933"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20LIGHTHOUSE%20POINT%20ISLAND%20PHOTO_1566766240950.jpg_7615715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Disney Cruise Line Lighthouse Point_1566766240950"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425542137-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish’s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney)" title="Disney Cruise Line – Disney Wish_1566766243438"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish’s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20CRUISE%20SHIP%20ATRIUM%20ARTIST%20RENDERING_1566766243315.jpg_7615716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The three-story atrium of the Disney Wish will be a bright, airy and elegant space inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale. (Disney)" title="Disney Wish – Disney Cruise Line_1566766243315"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The three-story atrium of the Disney Wish will be a bright, airy and elegant space inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale. (Disney)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20LIGHTHOUSE%20POINT%20ISLAND%20RENDERING_1566766240933.jpg_7615714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience in the Bahamas at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. (Disney)" title="Disney Cruise Line Lighthouse Point_1566766240933"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience in the Bahamas at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Eleuthera" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Eleuthera</span> at a place called Lighthouse Point. (Disney)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20LIGHTHOUSE%20POINT%20ISLAND%20PHOTO_1566766240950.jpg_7615715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. (Disney)" title="Disney Cruise Line Lighthouse Point_1566766240950"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Eleuthera" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Eleuthera</span> at a place called Lighthouse Point. The Disney Wish’s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney)" title="Disney Cruise Line – Disney Wish_1566766243438"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20CRUISE%20SHIP%20ATRIUM%20ARTIST%20RENDERING_1566766243315.jpg_7615716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The three-story atrium of the Disney Wish will be a bright, airy and elegant space inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale. (Disney)" title="Disney Wish – Disney Cruise Line_1566766243315"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20LIGHTHOUSE%20POINT%20ISLAND%20RENDERING_1566766240933.jpg_7615714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience in the Bahamas at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. (Disney)" title="Disney Cruise Line Lighthouse Point_1566766240933"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20LIGHTHOUSE%20POINT%20ISLAND%20PHOTO_1566766240950.jpg_7615715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish's stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.</p> <p>At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.</p> <p>“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.</p> <p>A new rendering provided D23 attendees with a first look at the ship’s bright and airy three-story atrium, inspired by the beauty of an enchanted fairytale.</p> <p>The character featured on the ship's stern will be Rapunzel.</p> <p>“Each Disney Cruise Line ship is unique, with a name that embodies the excitement of sailing with Disney and the power of our stories. The new ships will have the experiences our guests love, as well as all-new magic,” Chapek said.</p> <p> The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and is expected to set sail beginning in January 2022.</p> <p>In addition to the announcement of the Disney Wish, Disney officials also revealed new information and artist renderings for its second island destination in the Bahamas, which is located on the island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point.</p> <p>“With three new ships joining our fleet, we thought this would be an incredible opportunity to add another unique destination to our ports of call. We looked all over The Bahamas and Caribbean for an ideal location that would enable us to create new experiences, while celebrating the culture of this amazing region,” Chapek said.</p> <p>Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, whose work includes the design of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, has embarked on an in-depth cultural tour of the Bahamas to meet with local artists and cultural experts.</p> <p>Disney Cruise Line completed its purchase of privately owned Lighthouse Point earlier this year and signed an agreement with the Government of The Bahamas that guides the responsible and sustainable way the site will be developed.</p> <p>Construction at Lighthouse Point will begin only after an Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan are reviewed and accepted by the Government of The Bahamas and public consultation has occurred. 