- In February 2020, runners will be able to complete a marathon through Universal Orlando Resort's theme parks.

Universal Orlando Resort announced that they will hold their first-ever 'Running Universal Epic Character 5K and 10K' on February 1 and 2, 2020.

For the first time, runners will be able to race through Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure during a race weekend surrounded Universal characters.

Runners will reportedly have the option to run multiple course lengths, including a 5K and a 10K. Runners will also have the chance to participate in unique photo opportunities with their favorite characters along the race routes, as well as earn exclusive merchandise.

Registration, theme park tickets, and vacation packages will go on sale in October.

For more information, visit the Universal Orlando website.