- Hotel guests at Universal Orlando Resort can experience a 'Stranger Things' pop-up photo experience.

Universal Orlando Resort announced that from now until October 31st, guests at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort can visit a special Stranger Things themed pop-up photo experience.

The pop-up features an exclusive look into the show, including the Byers' living room from season one and ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy from season three.

The pop-up is open between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily on the second floor of Cabana Bay Beach Resort. This experience is exclusive to Universal Orlando hotel guests. Guests must show a room key to gain access. Cabana Bay guests will receive priority access, while guests of other hotels will queue in a standby line.

Cabana Bay Beach Resort is also reportedly decorated with unique Stranger Things theming and decor, including Will's sprawling tunnel map and specially-themed pizza boxes.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th and goes through Saturday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. For tickets and event details, visit the Halloween Horror Nights website.