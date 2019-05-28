Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease's low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.
Trebek revealed that he cried “happy tears” when he learned that the treatment was working after struggling with it for weeks. He noted that he believes he has a distinct edge over the average person battling the disease.
“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed toward me and their prayers,” he shared. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”
He continued: “I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayers, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”
The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.
Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.
“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington reportedly checked into a luxury rehab facility for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show's ending, according to Page Six .
Harington, who starred as Jon Snow in the massive HBO series for eight years, checked into the Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss weeks before the show’s finale on May 19, the website reported, citing “multiple sources.”
The 32-year-old actor reportedly was “hit hard” by the show's ending, according to Page Six.
Kit Harington is focused on taking care of himself.
A rep for the "Game of Thrones" star told Fox News Tuesday that the 32-year-old has "decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."
Illness is forcing Ariana Grande to postpone her show in Orlando tomorrow night, concert promoter LiveNation says.
The singer was scheduled to perform at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight and then in Orlando’s Amway Center tomorrow. Both shows in the Sweetener World Tour have been postponed.
“I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I’m so beyond devastated,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account. “I will make this up you, I promise. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”