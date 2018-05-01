Actor Bill Murray helps Florida couple with gender reveal

- Jacqueline and Michael Davis, of Palm Coast, Florida attended the Murray Bros. Caddyshack Golf Tournament at World Golf Village in St. Augustine last week, where they were going to find out the gender of their baby.

Their plan was to hit a golf ball that was filled with blue or pink powder. When they got to the tee, Caddy Shack actor Bill Murray happened to be there, so he did the honors.

The announcement was recorded on video, where you see a puff of blue powder fly into the air. It even came as a surprise to the Jacqueline and Michael. At the request of Jacqueline, the couple's doctor told Michael's secretary the gender of the baby, and she took care of coloring the ball.

"Unbelievable! You can see in the video, just complete happiness. It was nice," said Michael in an interview with FOX 35. "Very excited!" Jacqueline added.

Murray also gave the couple the golf club he used to hit the ball. The child will be the couple's second son.