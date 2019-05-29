< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Move along': Stormtroopers ready for Star Wars land crowds 'Move along': Stormtroopers ready for Star Wars land crowds along': Stormtroopers ready for Star Wars land crowds"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409709818.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409709818");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409709818-409703383"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409709818-409703383" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin2_1559179185170_7326998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer
Posted May 29 2019 09:45PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Preview of Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/8-tips-to-know-before-you-go-to-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-at-disneyland"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Millennium_Falcon_TW2_8543_1559177906912_7326561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>8 tips to know before you go to Star Wars land</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/galaxys-edge-fly-the-fastest-hunk-of-junk-in-the-galaxy-on-millennium-falcon-smugglers-run"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Millennium_Falcon%2016x9_1559175519076.jpg_7326550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>A look at Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - Disneyland's new Galaxy's Edge attraction promises to transport visitors to a new locale in the Star Wars universe, but any who overstay their visit might not catch their ride on the Millennium Falcon.</p> <p>The theme park is expecting massive crowds when Galaxy's Edge opens May 31, and has detailed plans on how to accommodate guests or help them "move along" with the aid of Stormtroopers.</p> <p>For the first three weeks, guests must have a reservation to enter and will be limited to four hours inside the immersive new land, the largest single-theme land inside a Disney park. It is spread out over 14 acres of rides and experiences, including shops selling personal droids, lightsabers, and Star Wars-appropriate food and drink.</p> <p>A special wristband will identify a visitor's time window, and once it expires, Disney said it will shut off access to key attractions and merchandise locations. Park employees dressed as Star Wars characters will ultimately ask visitors to make their way toward one of the three exits so a new group can enter.</p> <p>"There might be some First Order officers out there helping us or maybe some Stormtroopers asking people to move along," said Kris Theiler, vice president of Disneyland park. "We'll employ the First Order maybe later in the reservation period if we need to."</p> <p>It's just one example of the lengths to which Disney has gone to make Galaxy's Edge look and feel like part of the Star Wars universe. It's designed as a grungy outpost on a distant planet.</p> <p>The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon, where guests can roam the ship's halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.</p> <p>The park has plenty of other, more subtle ways to manage crowd flow. Theiler said walkways were widened from 3 to about 6 feet in different areas, and stroller parking is available. Around 7,500 new parking spaces along with new parking lot entrances and toll booths were added. A new pedestrian bridge was also built to help avoid logjams.</p> <p>Disneyland declined to share the capacity limit for Galaxy's Edge.</p> <p>The park will implement a virtual queue system after June 23, when the pre-reservation requirement and four-hour time limit are set to expire.</p> <p>The virtual queue will be offered inside Disneyland only for visitors to reserve a spot to enter the Star Wars attraction, and is intended to alleviate long lines. Updates will be available through the Disneyland app or a kiosk in the park.</p> <p>"We believe that we can get a lot of folks through the land, and the wait won't be unmanageable," Theiler said.</p> <p>Theiler said Disneyland has learned from its other attractions, such as It's a Small World, Dumbo and Matterhorn Bobsled, how to manage crowds.</p> <p>"Many of these attractions were built in the '50s," she said. "We didn't have the volume back then that we do today. We've gotten into the practice of utilizing walkway space. We really want to make sure from a guest perspective that we're ready to go. We've been doing a lot of infrastructure work the last couple years."</p> <p>Even before Galaxy's Edge opens, Disneyland was the second most popular theme park in the world last year with 18.6 million visitors. It is second only to Disney World in Florida, where a version of Galaxy's Edge is scheduled to open Aug. 29.</p> <p>Theiler said Disneyland also wants to create a fun and safe environment for visitors who might want to partake in a lightsaber battle or let their personal droid roam. Activities like that will be monitored on a case-by-case basis, she said.</p> <p>"If everyone's having fun and no safety issues, we're going to let people do that," she said. with a powerful performance." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blind singer who has autism stuns on 'America's Got Talent' with powerful performance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A singer named Kodi Lee, who is blind and has autism, received a standing ovation after leaving the judges speechless during his performance on “America’s Got Talent.”</p><p>The 22-year-old played the piano and sang a rendition of “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway .</p><p>Before his jaw-dropping performance, Kodi walked on stage with the help of his mother and a white cane. They introduced themselves to judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/selena-themed-cruise-sets-sail-in-2020-from-los-angeles-to-ensenada" title="Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Set_sail_on_a_Selena_themed_cruise_next__0_7324722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Set_sail_on_a_Selena_themed_cruise_next__0_7324722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Set_sail_on_a_Selena_themed_cruise_next__0_7324722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Set_sail_on_a_Selena_themed_cruise_next__0_7324722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Set_sail_on_a_Selena_themed_cruise_next__0_7324722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the singer’s murder. The “Queen of Tejano music,” who won a Grammy at 21, sold more albums than any other woman in Latin music history. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Selena fans, mark your calendars: A Selena Quintanilla-themed vacation cruise sets sail in 2020.</p><p>The cruise is called “Dreaming of you 25: The Como la Flor Cruise,” and is scheduled to embark on a Cumbia-filled excursion next September. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/alex-trebek-shares-mind-boggling-pancreatic-cancer-update" title="Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling."</p><p>The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/here-are-the-players-everyone-will-be-talking-about-during-the-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States salutes the fans after the match against Mexico at Red Bull Arena on May 26, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="carli lloyd_1559178744868.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Here are the players everyone will be talking about during the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/woman-reportedly-decapitated-while-trying-to-free-headphones-from-elevator"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919_1559177364798_7326945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Elevator buttons that mark meters instead of floors are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Thomas Starke/Getty Images)" title="getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman reportedly decapitated while trying to free headphones from elevator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/galaxys-edge-fly-the-fastest-hunk-of-junk-in-the-galaxy-on-millennium-falcon-smugglers-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Millennium_Falcon%2016x9_1559175519076.jpg_7326550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Guests will take the controls in one of three roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland Resort in California, and at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Photo credit: Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Millennium_Falcon 16x9_1559175519076.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Galaxy's Edge: Fly the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/soccer-star-alex-morgan-is-not-only-uswnt-co-captain-she-also-writes-childrens-books"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/alex%20morgan%20THUMB%20EDITED_1559177470465.jpg_7326899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Soccer star and co-captain of the U.S. Woman's National Soccer Team, Alex Morgan, is also a prolific children's book author, penning the “The Kicks” series. (Photo Credit: Fox Sports)" title="alex morgan THUMB EDITED_1559177470465.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Soccer star Alex Morgan is not only USWNT co-captain — she also writes children's books</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/lawsuit-delta-didnt-do-enough-to-prevent-emotional-support-dog-from-attacking-passenger" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lawsuit: Delta didn't do enough to prevent emotional support dog from attacking passenger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/get-a-peek-at-disneyland-s-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin_1559179185142_7326997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin_1559179185142_7326997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin_1559179185142_7326997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin_1559179185142_7326997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/galaxy-edge-david-martin_1559179185142_7326997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Get a peek at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/here-are-the-players-everyone-will-be-talking-about-during-the-womens-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Carli&#x20;Lloyd&#x20;&#x23;10&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;salutes&#x20;the&#x20;fans&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Mexico&#x20;at&#x20;Red&#x20;Bull&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Harrison&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Elsa&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Here are the players everyone will be talking about during the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/meghan-mccain-responds-over-reports-that-white-house-wanted-uss-john-mccain-out-of-sight-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/3475051_1559178760771_7326578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/3475051_1559178760771_7326578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/3475051_1559178760771_7326578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/3475051_1559178760771_7326578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/3475051_1559178760771_7326578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USS&#x20;John&#x20;S&#x2e;&#x20;McCain&#x20;&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Navy&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mass&#x20;Communication&#x20;Specialist&#x20;2nd&#x20;Class&#x20;Sarah&#x20;Villegas&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meghan McCain responds over reports that White House wanted USS John McCain "out of sight"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/woman-reportedly-decapitated-while-trying-to-free-headphones-from-elevator" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919_1559177364798_7326945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919_1559177364798_7326945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919_1559177364798_7326945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919_1559177364798_7326945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/getty_elevatorbuttonfile_052919_1559177364798_7326945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Elevator&#x20;buttons&#x20;that&#x20;mark&#x20;meters&#x20;instead&#x20;of&#x20;floors&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Thomas&#x20;Starke&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman 