- Sunday is forecasted to be another beautiful day in Central Florida.

Partly cloudy skies are expected, with some passing rain showers throughout the day.

Highs are expected to hit the upper 80s and low 90s.

This weather pattern will repeat itself through the upcoming work and school week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lorenzo became a Category 5 storm on Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. The storm is moving north and is actually closer to Africa than the United States. It is expected to stay out over sea.

