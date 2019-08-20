< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story424713554" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424713554" data-article-version="1.0">Man urinates on Starbucks cups, coffee filters, and in employee sink before fleeing the store, polic</h1>
</header> the store, polic" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/man-urinates-on-starbucks-cups-coffee-filters-and-in-employee-sink-before-fleeing-the-store-polic" addthis:title="Man urinates on Starbucks cups, coffee filters, and in employee sink before fleeing the store, polic"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424713554.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424713554");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424713554-424713529"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&quot;Note the wet spot observable on the male&rsquo;s shorts,&quot; police wrote on their Crime Watch webpage. (Manheim Township Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>"Note the wet spot observable on the male’s shorts," police wrote on their Crime Watch webpage. (Manheim Township Police Department)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424713554-424713529" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&quot;Note the wet spot observable on the male&rsquo;s shorts,&quot; police wrote on their Crime Watch webpage. (Manheim Township Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>"Note the wet spot observable on the male’s shorts," police wrote on their Crime Watch webpage. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-424713554" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Kinda makes you long for the days when people only dared to lick tubs of ice cream or spit into soda bottles.</p><p>Police in Pennsylvania are <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/man-urinates-starbucks-cups-coffee-police">asking for the public's help</a> in apprehending a man who urinated all over a Starbucks inside the Target department store in Manheim Township before fleeing the scene.</p><p>Officials say that during the incident, which took place at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, the man walked "behind the counter of the employee section, and urinated into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise." The public information officer at the Manheim Township Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the merchandise included several boxes filled with cups and coffee filters.</p><p>The suspect then fled the scene, but not before his image was captured by a surveillance camera.</p><p>Authorities shared an image of the suspect, asking the public to "note the wet spot observable on the male's shorts."</p><p>Manheim Township police say the suspect had yet to be positively identified as of Tuesday morning, despite several tips. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip via the police department's Crime Watch webpage.</p><p>Starbucks had no further comment on the incident.</p><p>As horrendous as the suspect's action sounds, it wouldn't be the first incident this year of someone urinating where they really, really shouldn't.</p><p>In July, a woman in Florida was arrested for allegedly spitting and touching the wares at an ice cream shop before urinating into a bucket. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida vacation home invaded by vomiting vultures</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New York couple's luxurious vacation house in Florida has been taken over by dozens of black vultures that are vomiting and defecating everywhere.</p><p>The Palm Beach Post reports the Casimano family can't even visit the $702,000 home they purchased earlier this year in the Ibis Golf and Country Club.</p><p>Siobhan Casimano described the smell as "like a thousand rotting corpses." The vultures have destroyed screen enclosures and have overtaken the pool and barbecue. The few times the family has visited, they've had to park their car in the garage to avoid the birds pecking at them with their beaks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets" title="Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets" data-articleId="424252663" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets.</p><p>According to KSFY , Dannette Giltz was in shock when doctors told her she was about to give birth to three new babies that ended up all being born within four minutes, each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10.</p><p>"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," Dannette Giltz told KSFY.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/florida-man-arrested-after-chugging-7-bottle-of-wine-in-walmart-bathroom-report" title="Florida man arrested after chugging $7 bottle of wine in Walmart bathroom: report" data-articleId="424164112" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Florida_man_arrested_after_chugging__7_b_0_7597721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Florida_man_arrested_after_chugging__7_b_0_7597721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Florida_man_arrested_after_chugging__7_b_0_7597721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Florida_man_arrested_after_chugging__7_b_0_7597721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Florida_man_arrested_after_chugging__7_b_0_7597721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Florida man was arrested at a Walmart after police say he stuffed a $7 bottle of wine down his pants, chugged the cheap booze in a store bathroom and then tried to leave the store without paying." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man arrested after chugging $7 bottle of wine in Walmart bathroom: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paulina Dedaj | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida man was arrested at a Walmart after police say he stuffed a $7 bottle of wine down his pants, chugged the cheap booze in a store bathroom and then tried to leave the store without paying.</p><p>Ty Kelley, 55, was arrested by Pinellas Park Police on Wednesday on a petit theft charge after police say he stole a $6.98 bottle of wine.</p><p>Kelley was inside a Walmart on U.S. 19 when he allegedly tucked a bottle of Barefoot Riesling wine into his pants and headed straight to the bathroom, court documents obtained by WTSP reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="plane search_1566309954968.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search ramps up for 2 missing firefighters in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/children-adults-injured-in-seminole-county-mobile-home-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mobile%20home%20fire_1566307246455.png_7604316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mobile home fire_1566307246455.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7 kids, 3 adults injured in Seminole County mobile home fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-driver-shot-during-possible-road-rage-incident-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/citgo%20shooting_1566296709035.png_7603920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="citgo shooting_1566296709035.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Driver shot during possible road rage incident in Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gov-desantis-heading-to-orlando-to-discuss-opioid-epidemic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/opioid%20drugs_1566295657134.png_7603918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="opioid drugs_1566295657134.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/the-rays-will-face-off-against-the-mariners-at-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Rays will face off against the Mariners at home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-man-allegedly-tied-boy-6-to-garage-door-using-dog-leash-hit-him-with-hammer-handle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas man allegedly tied boy, 6, to garage door using dog leash, hit him with hammer handle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/man-urinates-on-starbucks-cups-coffee-filters-and-in-employee-sink-before-fleeing-the-store-polic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Manheim%20Township%20PD_man%20urinates_082019_1566311948483.png_7604480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Note&#x20;the&#x20;wet&#x20;spot&#x20;observable&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;male&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;shorts&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;police&#x20;wrote&#x20;on&#x20;their&#x20;Crime&#x20;Watch&#x20;webpage&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Manheim&#x20;Township&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man urinates on Starbucks cups, coffee filters, and in employee sink before fleeing the store, polic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-ramps-up-for-2-missing-firefighters-in-florida-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search ramps up for 2 missing firefighters in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/children-adults-injured-in-seminole-county-mobile-home-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mobile%20home%20fire_1566307246455.png_7604316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mobile%20home%20fire_1566307246455.png_7604316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mobile%20home%20fire_1566307246455.png_7604316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mobile%20home%20fire_1566307246455.png_7604316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mobile%20home%20fire_1566307246455.png_7604316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>7 kids, 3 adults injured in Seminole County mobile home fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 