- The Orlando City Lions drew 1-1 against Toronto FC on Saturday.

The Lions entered Saturday's match after falling to Atlanta United in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Five Stripes scored on both sides of the break in the 37th and 78th minutes respectively to end City's record-breaking Open Cup run.

In its last league outing, City earned a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas last Saturday.

Toronto entered Saturday's match after falling 2-0 to the New York Red Bulls in the team's previous MLS outing.

Saturday's match was the second between Orlando and Toronto this season.

After the match, the Lions are returning home to face Sporting Kansas City in a mid-week match on Wednesday.