<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415559435" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415559435" data-article-version="1.0">Toll House shocks the internet with surprise raw cookie dough announcement</h1> </header> Photo: Mindmatrix no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> Health officials warn that it can cause sickness and infections, such as salmonella. While that hasn't stopped a lot of people from risking it over the years, several companies have introduced safe-to-eat raw cookie dough over the last few years.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/toll-house-raw-cookie-dough" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>Nestle Toll House just entered the uncooked-cookie market with their own brand of raw cookie dough. In a complex series of events, Toll House's Twitter account tweeted a link to an article from Cosmopolitan, which referenced an Instagram post from a food blog that had discovered the new item. Toll House simply confirmed its existence with a simple caption: "Surprise!"</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Surprise! <a href="https://t.co/fKhNRBaRDI">https://t.co/fKhNRBaRDI</a></p> — Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) <a href="https://twitter.com/NestleTollHouse/status/1144050574012375041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 27, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The original Instagram post was created by Familyfooddude, who claims to have found the 15 oz. containers at a Publix Super Market in Florida. The post shows two different flavors, chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip monster.</p><p>The surprise announcement was met with both excitement and surprise from fans. Several people simply seemed shocked that raw cookie dough wasn't already considered safe to eat. One user posted, "Wait, so you're telling me real cookie dough was never safe to eat?" Another user asked, "hasn't it always been?"</p><p>This last December, the CDC once again reminded people not to eat raw cookie dough. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/north-carolina-sheriff-urges-for-kindness-after-florida-man-s-mugshot-sparks-negative-comments" title="North Carolina sheriff urges for kindness after Florida man's mugshot sparks negative comments" data-articleId="415576171" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/lopez-mugshot_1561926570709_7458548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/lopez-mugshot_1561926570709_7458548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/lopez-mugshot_1561926570709_7458548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/lopez-mugshot_1561926570709_7458548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/lopez-mugshot_1561926570709_7458548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Orlando Lopez, 43, was arrested on drug trafficking charges.&nbsp;(Robeson County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Carolina sheriff urges for kindness after Florida man's mugshot sparks negative comments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Carolina sheriff is asking for kindness after the mugshot of a Florida man arrested on drug trafficking charges received negative comments.</p><p>Orlando Lopez, 43, of Palm Coast, Fla., was pulled over Friday for a traffic violation on North Carolina's I-95. Officers subsequently found 98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of meth in his vehicle, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/firefighters-give-oxygen-to-cat-rescued-from-apartment-fire" title="Firefighters give oxygen to cat rescued from apartment fire" data-articleId="415561249" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Orange County Fire Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters give oxygen to cat rescued from apartment fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orange County firefighters helped rescue a cat from an overnight fire.</p><p>Firefighters say they gave Neptune, the cat, oxygen as a precaution.</p><p>The fire was at an apartment complex on Stable Drive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/couple-accused-of-using-drugs-in-car-with-child" title="Couple accused of using drugs in car with child" data-articleId="415560301" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple accused of using drugs in car with child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a Florida couple had a toddler girl inside a roach-infested car while they were using drugs.</p><p>The DeLand Police Department arrested David Dexter, 30, and Christian Wilson, 28, on child abuse and drug possession charges. The 2-year-old girl was turned over to family after receiving care for a neck wound from a cigarette burn that had attracted insects. </p><p>A statement said officers noticed drug paraphernalia when they approached the car Tuesday after seeing a child and two adults inside when the temperature was 104 degrees. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/firefighters-give-oxygen-to-cat-rescued-from-apartment-fire" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/cat%20rescued%20from%20fire_1561919872619.jpg_7458148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Orange&#x20;County&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Firefighters give oxygen to cat rescued from apartment fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/couple-accused-of-using-drugs-in-car-with-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/deland_police_couple_arrested_1561931893848_7458755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple accused of using drugs in car with child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/toll-house-shocks-the-internet-with-surprise-raw-cookie-dough-announcement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/06/30/Raw_chocolate_chip_cookie_dough_on_baking_sheets_1467311602811_1505470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Mindmatrix" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toll House shocks the internet with surprise raw cookie dough announcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/north-port-police-search-for-missing-86-year-old" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/tapesh_1561913621141_7458136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Port police search for missing 86-year-old</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 