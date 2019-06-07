< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa woman to be the first contestant with autism to compete in Miss Florida pageant
Posted Jun 07 2019 12:55PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 01:18PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Rachel Barcellona" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Rachel Barcellona</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411382305-411380086" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Rachel Barcellona" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Rachel Barcellona</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411382305" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Tampa woman is about to break barriers in the Florida pageant industry.</p> <p>Last this month, Rachel Barcellona, a junior at the University of South Florida, will be the first contestant with autism to compete in the Miss Florida pageant. The competition will be held in Lakeland on June 25.</p> <p>"For 10 years, my entire mission has been about breaking barriers, and pageantry has helped me with that!" Rachel tells Fox 35.</p> <p>She says entering pageants has helped her with her social skills--something that can be a challenge for those with autism. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020
Posted Jun 07 2019 01:51PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 01:52PM EDT
NASA plans to allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020 – at an estimated cost of more than $50 million (£39 million) per trip.

Until now, the floating space lab has only been accessible to astronauts representing state-level space agencies.

West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 07 2019 12:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 01:39PM EDT
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point identified the cadet killed in a tank rollover accident as West Orange, New Jersey native Christopher J. Morgan.

The 22-year-old was among a group of cadets taking part in a training exercise when their Light Medium Tactical Vehicle operated by two soldiers overturned Thursday morning.

Morgan died at the scene.

I-4 weekend closures in Orange County
Posted Jun 07 2019 12:43PM EDT
The Florida Department of Transportation has a few I-4 weekend closures that drivers need to know about.

Transportation officials say the right lane on westbound Fairbanks Avenue under I-4 is closing, along with the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp and the westbound I-4 exit ramp.

The continuous closures are scheduled to begin as soon as 10 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and end by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 10. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA plans to allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020 – at an estimated cost of more than $50 million (£39 million) per trip.</p><p>Until now, the floating space lab has only been accessible to astronauts representing state-level space agencies.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/west-point-cadet-killed-was-from-nj" title="West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="West Point Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, 22, of West Orange, New Jersey. (U.S. Military Academy at West Point)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Military Academy at West Point identified the cadet killed in a tank rollover accident as West Orange, New Jersey native Christopher J. Morgan.</p><p>The 22-year-old was among a group of cadets taking part in a training exercise when their Light Medium Tactical Vehicle operated by two soldiers overturned Thursday morning.</p><p>Morgan died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/i-4-weekend-closures-in-orange-county" title="I-4 weekend closures in Orange County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tampa-woman-to-be-the-first-contestant-with-autism-to-compete-in-miss-florida-pageant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/rachel%20barcellona_1559925725305.png_7363978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Barcellona" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tampa woman to be the first contestant with autism to compete in Miss Florida pageant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/west-point-cadet-killed-was-from-nj" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="West&#x20;Point&#x20;Cadet&#x20;Christopher&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;West&#x20;Orange&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Military&#x20;Academy&#x20;at&#x20;West&#x20;Point&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/i-4-weekend-closures-in-orange-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/I-4%20WEEKEND%20CLOSURE_1559925680379.jpg_7363977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>I-4 weekend closures in Orange County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/authorities-search-site-after-receiving-strong-lead-in-the-abduction-of-winter-garden-teenager" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/bruce%20hagans_1559584893619.png_7347126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities search site after receiving 'strong lead' in the abduction of Winter Garden teenager</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/correction-s-officer-suffers-gunshot-wound-at-sheriff-s-office-gun-range" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GUN%20RANGE_1559925254657.jpg_7363765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GUN%20RANGE_1559925254657.jpg_7363765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GUN%20RANGE_1559925254657.jpg_7363765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GUN%20RANGE_1559925254657.jpg_7363765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GUN%20RANGE_1559925254657.jpg_7363765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Corrections officer suffers gunshot wound at Orange County Sheriff's Office gun range</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 