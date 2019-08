Related Headlines Flooding forces Marion County families from homes

- The National Hurricane Center has identified an area of low pressure that is producing a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and across northeastern Florida.

Any tropical development of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next few days as it moves northeastward at 5 mph (8.05 km/h) to 10 mph (16.09 km/h). It is expected to make its way near the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina.

Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy precipitation over what is already a rain-soaked region. Some portions of Citrus and Levy counties received more than six inches of rain on Friday. In Marion County, residents were forced out of their homes due to flooding.

Forecasters say there is only a 10 percent change that this low could develop into a tropical cyclone through the weekend. However, a threat of flash flooding remains.

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.