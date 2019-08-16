< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hurricane Center tracking low over North Florida Hurricane Center tracking low over North Florida data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424275911-424273384" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/68342476_2634392446787362_320110655669534720_o_1566012017047_7599187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424275911" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424275911' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/home/flood-risk-increases-across-central-florida"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/FOX51-rain-total_1565990975032_7598206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Flooding forces Marion County families from homes</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The National Hurricane Center has identified an area of low pressure that is producing a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and across northeastern Florida. </p> <p>Any tropical development of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next few days as it moves northeastward at 5 mph (8.05 km/h) to 10 mph (16.09 km/h). It is expected to make its way near the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina. </p> <p>Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy precipitation over what is already a rain-soaked region. Some portions of Citrus and Levy counties received more than six inches of rain on Friday. In Marion County, <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/flood-risk-increases-across-central-florida" target="_blank"><strong>residents were forced out of their homes</strong></a> due to flooding.</p> <p>Forecasters say there is only a 10 percent change that this low could develop into a tropical cyclone through the weekend. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" title="NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan" data-articleId="424121728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_hunts_for_W__Va_man_after_3_rice_co_0_7599094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_hunts_for_W__Va_man_after_3_rice_co_0_7599094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_hunts_for_W__Va_man_after_3_rice_co_0_7599094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_hunts_for_W__Va_man_after_3_rice_co_0_7599094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/NYPD_hunts_for_W__Va_man_after_3_rice_co_0_7599094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK (AP) — Three abandoned devices that looked like pressure cookers caused an evacuation of a major New York City subway station and closed off an intersection in another part of town Friday morning before police determined the objects were n" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 08:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD says it has found Larry Griffin, 26, of West Virginia, for questioning in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday.</p><p>UPDATE-The below individual has been located and the investigation continues. Thank you to all who called in tips as well as our federal partners who as ALWAYS stand by our side @NewYorkFBI @ATFNewYork @NYCTSubway @NYPDDCPI @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/bmIldU8ahd — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 17, 2019</p><p>The empty rice cookers lead to an evacuation of the Fulton St. subway station at about 7 a.m. and the disruption of several subway lines at the height of the morning commute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rosen-gets-start-in-dolphins-16-14-loss-to-buccaneers" title="Rosen gets start in Dolphins' 16-14 loss to Buccaneers" data-articleId="424280052" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Bucs-vs-Dolphins-helmets_1441339051414_157782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rosen gets start in Dolphins' 16-14 loss to Buccaneers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen was a surprise starter and went 10 for 18 for 102 yards during the first half in the Miami Dolphins' 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night.</p><p>Rosen, battling with 15-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins' starting job, helped Miami to a pair of field goals and a 6-3 halftime lead. Rosen was 13 for 20 with one interception in last week's 34-27 victory over Atlanta.</p><p>Fitzpatrick, who spent the previous two seasons with Tampa Bay, entered to start the second half and completed 3 of 9 passes for 20 yards before being replaced by Jake Rudock five minutes into the fourth quarter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/terrifying-moments-when-family-pet-is-attacked" title="Terrifying moments when family pet is attacked" data-articleId="424278877" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Terrifying_moments_when_dog_attacks_0_7599381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Terrifying_moments_when_dog_attacks_0_7599381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Terrifying_moments_when_dog_attacks_0_7599381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Terrifying_moments_when_dog_attacks_0_7599381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/Terrifying_moments_when_dog_attacks_0_7599381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Terrifying moments when family pet is attacked</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A dog was viciously attack and a boy left helpless when a pitbull mix went after his pup. Both the dog and its owner went to the hospital and are recovering. The owner says this could have been worse.</p><p>Surveillance video shows the moments Jennifer Scott's son took their dog, Lily, for a walk when the unthinkable happened. 