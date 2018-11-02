Greek Fest Orlando features great food, fun

Posted: Nov 02 2018 04:11PM EDT

Video Posted: Nov 02 2018 04:05PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02 2018 04:37PM EDT

MAITLAND, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Greek Fest Orlando promises fun for the whole family, including authentic Greek foods, dancing and  live music.

There will also be church tours, iconography presentations, and much more.  Admission if $3 for adults and children over age 12; children under 12 and those in active military service get in for free! Must show military ID. 

The event runs November 2-4 at Holy Trinity Green Orthodox Church of Orlandolocated at 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, in Maitland.  Parking is available on the church lot for $5.  Click here for food offerings, a schedule of events and venue map.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories