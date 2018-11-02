Greek Fest Orlando features great food, fun

- The Greek Fest Orlando promises fun for the whole family, including authentic Greek foods, dancing and live music.

There will also be church tours, iconography presentations, and much more. Admission if $3 for adults and children over age 12; children under 12 and those in active military service get in for free! Must show military ID.

The event runs November 2-4 at Holy Trinity Green Orthodox Church of Orlando, located at 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, in Maitland. Parking is available on the church lot for $5. Click here for food offerings, a schedule of events and venue map.