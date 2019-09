- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian who had just been discharged from a Kissimmee hospital.

According to FHP, the 56-year-old victim was leaving Advent Health Kissimmee just after midnight on Tuesday. The man was using a walker and crossing Orange Blossom Trail when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The impact was so great that FHP troopers say the man was thrown into the northbound lanes where he was run over by another vehicle.

Troopers say the driver of the second vehicle did not stop. No description of the vehicle has been made available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. The crash remains under investigation.