<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story428189650" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428189650" data-article-version="1.0">Vaping-linked lung problems surface in Florida</h1>
</header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428189650");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428189650-426977465"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man smokes an e-cigarette. Vaporizer devices like this, including those that contain THC, are causing an uptick in illnesses reported by users. (Photo by&nbsp;Lisa Ducret/picture alliance via Getty Images)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A man smokes an e-cigarette. Vaporizer devices like this, including those that contain THC, are causing an uptick in illnesses reported by users. (Photo by Lisa Ducret/picture alliance via Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428189650-426977465" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/VapingIllnesses_Banner_Getty_1567469749356_7633115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man smokes an e-cigarette. Vaporizer devices like this, including those that contain THC, are causing an uptick in illnesses reported by users. (Photo by&nbsp;Lisa Ducret/picture alliance via Getty Images)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A man smokes an e-cigarette. Vaporizer devices like this, including those that contain THC, are causing an uptick in illnesses reported by users. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:33PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-428189650" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE (NSF)</strong> - VAPI. It isn't the latest internet slang.</p><p>It's an acronym for what health officials are calling "vaping associated pulmonary injury."</p><p>It has potentially affected 450 people in 33 states, including Florida, and caused five deaths as of Friday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/vitamin-e-acetate-investigated-as-possible-link-in-vaping-related-illnesses-as-reported-cases-double"><strong>RELATED: Vitamin E acetate investigated as possible link in vaping-related illnesses as reported cases double</strong></a></p><p>The Bureau of Tobacco Free Florida told The News Service of Florida on Monday that state health officials have "received several potential reports of illness" and that the Department of Health and the Florida Poison Information Center Network are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on investigating a multistate outbreak of severe pulmonary disease.</p><p>The Department of Health declined to give the precise number of reported cases or disclose where the residents live.</p><p>Matt Jordan, Florida director of government relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said the outbreak is further evidence that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs to increase regulation of electronic cigarettes.</p><p>"The consequence of that inaction has led to potential product manipulation and permitted tobacco companies to lure a new generation with (electronic cigarette) advertising and flavors directed at youth," Jordan said in a statement to the News Service. "It's past time for the FDA to do its job and subject these products to a review in order to better understand their potential health impact."</p><p>E-cigarettes devices heat liquid into an aerosol that is inhaled into the lungs. The liquid can contain nicotine, flavorings and other ingredients. The liquid can also include marijuana. And on the black market, the liquid can contain a combination of marijuana and nicotine.</p><p>While manufacturing companies have said the devices and products are aimed at adults, data show that large numbers of youths are vaping. The Bureau of Tobacco Free Florida, which is part of the Department of Health, reported that in 2018, about 25 percent of Florida high school students reported they used vaping devices. That's a 58 percent increase compared to the previous year.</p><p>Florida's experience is mirrored in other parts of the nation. A 2016 U.S Surgeon General report showed that e-cigarette use among high school students grew 900 percent between 2011 and 2015.</p><p>To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigation has not uncovered evidence that vaping-related illnesses are infectious. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, feve, and weight loss. </p><p>Patients have reported histories of e-cigarette use, which has led health officials to suspect the illnesses are being caused by a chemical exposure. On Friday, the CDC asked that consumers consider not using e-cigarette products during the investigation.</p><p>The CDC is encouraging clinicians to report possible cases of illness to county health departments or state health departments.</p><p>Thomas Berlin, director of pulmonology respiratory care at AdventHealth in Orlando and president of the Florida Society of Respiratory Care, told the News Service that the hospital in downtown Orlando has treated one patient who came to the facility with such a pulmonary illness.</p><p>The patient, Berlin said, was "critically ill," not able to inhale enough oxygen and required the assistance of a breathing machine.</p><p>Though he was aware of one patient who's been treated, Berlin pointed to the national data and said the issue is a widespread problem.</p><p>"This is an epidemic," said Berlin, who has been a practicing respiratory therapist in Orlando for 35 years. "This is new. All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>'Jane Doe' gun case to be heard in December</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments in December in a dispute about whether two young adults can remain anonymous in a challenge to a 2018 Florida gun law.</p><p>The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled oral arguments on the anonymity issue during the week of Dec. 9 in Atlanta, according to an online docket.</p><p>The National Rifle Association filed the appeal last year after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected an attempt by two 19-year-olds, identified in court papers as Jane Doe and John Doe, to take part anonymously in the challenge to the gun law.</p> All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Senators to start looking at mass violence issues</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>After a directive from Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, a Senate committee next week will start looking into issues related to mass violence.</p><p>Galvano in August directed the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee to examine the issues after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.</p><p>The committee chaired by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, will hold a workshop Monday that will include presentations about academic research, law-enforcement issues, mental-health issues and judicial-system issues, according to an agenda.</p> All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Mar-a-Lago employee says Chinese woman acted 'weird'</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A receptionist at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club told a federal jury Tuesday that a Chinese businesswoman charged with trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents was acting "weird and strange" when she entered the resort's lobby last spring, causing her to confront the woman and to alert an agent posted nearby.</p><p>Ariela Grumaz said Yujing Zhang stood out when she entered the club's ornate lobby on March 30 as she violated rules by taking photos and video, gawked at the furnishings and wore a gray evening dress at 1 p.m. She said knows the members and most of their guests and they know not to take photos of the lobby and are used to its furnishings. Secret Service photos showed it's bedecked with chandeliers, busts and intricate tile walls.</p><p>Grumaz said the 33-year-old Shanghai consultant tried to walk past her desk without stopping, but she called Zhang over before she could enter another room. She said Zhang told her she was there for a Chinese-American United Nations friendship event that evening and tried to show her an invitation on her cellphone that was in Mandarin, which Grumaz doesn't speak. Grumaz said no such event was scheduled, so she asked the nearby agent to stay with Zhang as she went to double-check with a manager. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)" title="1167128328_1568149406759-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Storm Area 51' creator cancels alien-themed festival over fear of 'possible humanitarian disaster'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/tigers-minor-leaguer-chace-numata-saves-5-lives-with-donated-organs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Generic%20red_1568151212557.jpg_7649813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs-65880"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-september-10-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHC_disturbances_091019_1568144385778_7649363_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NHC_disturbances_091019_1568144385778.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropics heat up as Central Florida has a hot and breezy day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/mother-charged-with-neglect-after-42-pound-teen-son-dies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Iraida%20mug%20shot%20THUMB_1568145120644.jpg_7649461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This booking photo shows Iraida Pizarro-Osorio. Pizarro-Osorio is facing child neglect charges following the death of her 42-pound teenage son. 