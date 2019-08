- University of Central Florida officials have suspended a sorority chapter for the full fall semester, after a member reported her sisters were mentioning drinking, sharing IDs and paying others to complete assignments on a group chat.

The university placed Alpha Delta Pi on a temporary suspension on July 15. The sorority was accused of committing alcohol-and drug-related misconduct, violating laws and providing false or misleading information. A sorority member contacted an instructor July 9 with her concerns about the group chat.

The chapter was found to be violation of 11 of the 16 charges. They will need to complete several education sanctions before the suspension will be lifted.