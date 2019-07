- Police at the University of Central Florida say that they have learned from a recent scare on campus.

Officers sent out an alert late on Friday night telling students to 'shelter in place.' It came after getting a call about a student with a gun entering the dorms. Turns out, it was just a BB gun.

Police now worry that the alert may have caused unnecessary panic. "We should have been much more specific in the way we pushed out that alert. This is one of those times when we own it, we learn from it, and next time you can count on us doing it the right way," they said.

BB guns are not allowed on campus. The student however could face suspension but will not face any criminal charges.