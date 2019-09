- The trial for accused cop killer Everett Miller continues on Monday in Osceola County.

Everett Miller is accused of gunning down two Kissimmee police officers two years ago. 26-year-old Officer Matthew Baxter and 36-year-old Sergeant Sam Howard were responding to a call of suspicious activity in downtown Kissimmee when a scuffle led to the officers being shot. Neither officer was able to fire their weapons. Accused cop killer Miller was found hiding in a nearby bar.

Last week, the jury heard emotional testimony from the responding officers who tried to save Baxter and Howard's lives. They also heard from the medical examiner, who told the jury that Howard had been shot in the head twice at close range.

Prosecutors maintain Miller killed the officers because he hates the government. The defense say Miller suffers from depression and anxiety.

Miller is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.