- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has released dramatic body camera video of the arrest of a suspected bank robber.

The take down happened right in the middle of a DeBary road. The video shows deputies surrounding the suspect in his car.

"If you move, I'll shoot you," shouts one deputy as they move in.

Investigators say 37-year-old Jesse Ayotte has hit four banks in central Florida. They have been blasting out surveillance photos and even his LinkedIn picture to try and bring in tips.

Deputies say Ayotte's car ended up giving him away. They say his tag was picked up by a license plate reader at around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies arrested him 15 minutes later.

Ayotte is being held at the Volusia County Jail. He was also wanted in Orlando and Orange County.