Suspect sought in lewd act at UCF parking garage

- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office and University of Central Florida Police are searching for a man suspected in a series of lewd acts on or near campus parking garages.

Investigators were called to a parking garage in the 300 Block of Dalhausser Ln. around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. The victim told investigators she pulled into a third-floor parking space. As she was opening the door, she noticed a light blue Hyundai sedan park close by. The victim stated she barely heard the car then noticed a man walking towards her committing a lewd act.

She got back in her car and locked the doors. At that time, the man stepped on the running board of her vehicle, got back down and went to the driver's side door. At that time he completed the lewd act and fled.

The suspect is identified as a white man, around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, in his mid-twenties, with facial hair and glasses. Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), if you have any information regarding this incident.