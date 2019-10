- Drivers in Florida will now have to go "hands free" in construction and school zones in Florida.

A new distracted driving law goes into effect on Tuesday. A law banning texting and driving was already active, but this new rule is stricter and will allow law enforcement to stop drivers if they are simply holding a phone in a school or construction zone.

Between now and the end of the year, motorists who get pulled over for violating this law will receive a warning. In the new year, a ticket will cost you $60 and three points of your license.

"You can't have the phone in your hand at all," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Derrick Rahming told the Orlando Sentinel. "The only thing you can do is talk on a hands-free device. If you are holding a phone or any kind of device, you will be stopped, and you will be issued a warning."

In addition, a bill filed Monday by Rep. Emily Slosberg would go even further than the current laws on the books. It would require drivers to be "hands free" pretty much everywhere. That applies to texting, swiping, dialing and having the phone at your ear.

Driver Derek Sprague thinks it's a good idea, telling FOX 35 that "less distraction behind the wheel is better for everybody."

Florida Highway officials say in 2018, there were more than 52,000 distracted driving crashes in Florida.

27 new laws go into effect on Tuesday. Some these will revolve hazing, possessing child-like sex dolls, and protecting police K-9's and horses.