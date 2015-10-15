< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fspace-coast-hopes-to-land-space-force-headquarters width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Space Coast hopes to land Space Force headquarters     14 2019 07:48PM  By Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 Orlando
Posted Mar 14 2019 07:59PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 14 2019 07:48PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/10/15/milky%20way%20reid%20wiseman_1444939329931_359511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/10/15/milky%20way%20reid%20wiseman_1444939329931_359511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>COURTESY: NASA REID WISEMAN</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394947957-33585764" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/10/15/milky%20way%20reid%20wiseman_1444939329931_359511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>COURTESY: NASA REID WISEMAN</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394947957" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (FOX 35 Orlando)</strong> - There's a turf war underway to land the Space Force. </p><p>President Donald Trump’s vision to create a new branch of the military is about to become a reality. Now, the competition is on about where headquarters will be. Experts say Florida and Texas are likely the top contenders, and both governors have sent letters to the president asking for the honor.</p><p>When the Air Force was created in 1947, Melbourne was looked at for the Air Force Academy. Colorado Springs won. Now, the Space Force needs a home and Space Coast offers a lot, but we’re not a shoe in.</p><p>Texas Gov. Abbott writes, “...there’s no better location than Ellington Airport, near the Johnson Space Center.” Gov. Desantis writes, “Since our first rocket launch at Cape Canaveral in 1950, Florida has served as the launch pad for our country’s achievements in space, with your assistance. We look forward to continuing in that role.”</p><p>Brevard County has The Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and Patrick Air Force Base. All of those facilities could serve Space Force.</p><p>On the point of the Kennedy Space Center, NASA’s administrator says NASA has never been involved with the Department of Defense, as they are scientists and explorers. He says Space Force is not part of their agenda.</p><p>“But you have to remember, all of the Mercury astronauts were military test pilots, and in the glory days of Gemini and Apollo, practically everyone who went into space was Air Force or Navy or possibly a Marine Corps officer,” said Bob Taylor.</p><p>Taylor teaches military history and the history of space at Florida Tech. He says regardless of where the headquarters lands, the mission of Space Force will be critically important.</p><p>“The wars of the future will be fought in space, our satellites are hugely important to our economy, to our infrastructure and our military as well, communications reconnaissance, so the first thing you would do in a future conflict would be to blind your enemy’s space vision,” Taylor said.</p><p>The Space Force is set to be the sixth military branch for America -- the first in 72 years -- and the DOD seeks $72 million to build its HQ. Her killer walked free, until now.</p><p>New technology helped authorities make an arrest 34 years later. The keys to solving this case: DNA, patience and the suspect’s family. Thomas Garner, 59, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday for the 1984 slaying of Pamela Cahanes, 25. On Thursday morning, in Minnesota, the family of Cahanes learned of the developments.</p><p>“Joyed, overwhelmed, glad it’s done," said the victim's sister, Eileen Bergmann. “I hope she’s looking down at us clapping and saying ‘Good, you got the guy!’” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ula-a-go-for-friday-night-launch-of-delta-iv" title="ULA a 'go' for Friday night launch of Delta IV" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/deltaIV-preparations_1552620429636_6894255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/deltaIV-preparations_1552620429636_6894255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="ULA a 'go' for Friday night launch of Delta IV"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/deltaIV-preparations_1552620429636_6894255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/deltaIV-preparations_1552620429636_6894255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="ULA a 'go' for Friday night launch of Delta IV"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ULA a 'go' for Friday night launch of Delta IV</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>United Launch Alliance is on target to send a Delta IV rocket into space on Friday evening at 6:56 p.m. EDT (2256 UTC) from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.</p><p>The rocket will deliver the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS)-10 communications spacecraft for the Air Force. ULA and the Air Force have given a "go" for launch after assessing all aspects of mission readiness, technical overviews of the countdown and flight, and previewed the weather forecast. </p><p>The official launch weather forecast, according to the 45th Weather Squadron, now calls for an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions for the liftoff, with scattered low clouds and broken high-level clouds, south-southeasterly winds at 12 peaking to 16 knots and a temperature in the mid 70s. The only concern for a launch weather rule violation will be cumulus clouds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gainesville-news/another-round-of-bombing-planned-in-ocala-national-forest" title="Another round of bombing planned in Ocala National Forest" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/GettyImages-519347198_1550749323242_6804177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/GettyImages-519347198_1550749323242_6804177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Another round of bombing planned in Ocala National Forest"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/GettyImages-519347198_1550749323242_6804177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/21/GettyImages-519347198_1550749323242_6804177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Another round of bombing planned in Ocala National Forest"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another round of bombing planned in Ocala National Forest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Navy says that live and inert bombing will take place once again at the Pinecastle Range Complex, located in the Ocala National Forest. The bombing is done by jets coming from Jacksonville's Naval Air Station .</p><p>On Tuesday, March 19, the U.S. Navy will be conducting inert bombing in the forest. 