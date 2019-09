- SeaWorld Entertainment announced that they have laid off 100 employees at its Orlando call center.

The layoffs were confirmed on Monday, the same day the company announced that Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha would be stepping down as CEO after only months on the job.

SeaWorld says the layoffs are effective immediately. The Orlando call center operations will be run by a third-party vendor, according to the company. Severance benefits have been offered to the employees affected.

This is the second round of layoffs this year for the company. Back in April, SeaWorld laid off a number of employees from its 12 parks around the country including San Diego and Orlando and its Busch Gardens and Aquatica locations.

