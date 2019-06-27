< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415128687" data-article-version="1.0">Scott Nelson testifies in his own murder trial</h1> </header> Scott Nelson testifies in his own murder trial data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415128687.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415128687");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415128687_415122308_197441"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415128687_415122308_197441";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415122308","video":"578912","title":"Scott%20Nelson%20testifies%20in%20his%20murder%20trial","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FScott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_tri_0_7451613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FScott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_trial_578912_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656278334%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DlXqTFoKTSpcYeb8rtzA1P25Gca0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fscott-nelson-testifies-in-his-own-murder-trial"}},"createDate":"Jun 27 2019 05:18PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415128687_415122308_197441",video:"578912",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/Scott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_tri_0_7451613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/27/Scott_Nelson_testifies_in_his_murder_trial_578912_1800.mp4?Expires=1656278334&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=lXqTFoKTSpcYeb8rtzA1P25Gca0",eventLabel:"Scott%20Nelson%20testifies%20in%20his%20murder%20trial-415122308",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fscott-nelson-testifies-in-his-own-murder-trial"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415128687"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:18PM EDT<span></p> </div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415128687-415128657" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/scott-nelson-murder-trial_1561672019521_7451652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver and house manager took the stand in his own murder trial on Thursday.</p><p>Scott Edward Nelson, 55, has admitted to killing Jennifer Fulford, 56, of Altamonte Springs; however, he said it was never his intent to take her life. During his testimony, he put the blame on his federal probation officer, who was assigned to him following his release from federal prison in 2017.</p><p>"[I] was starving to death on the streets of Winter Park, one of the richest towns in Florida. The federal government turned me into an animal," Nelson told the court.</p><p>Nelson is accused of forcing his way into a Winter Park home and kidnapping Jennifer Lynn Fulford on Sept. 27, 2017. After holding her captive for brief period, he fatally stabbed her and dumped the body off of Apopka-Vineland Road.</p><p>"I never intended to kill that woman," he said. "It was not in my heart to do that. It wasn't what I had planned. I didn't want to kill that woman. She had never done anything to me." </p><p>Nelson worked for a small business after his release from prison, and his employer also offered his a place to stay. Nelson blamed his probation officer for getting him fired from the job and leaving him homeless.</p><p>"I was hungry and starving to death on the streets," he said.</p><p>Ten days after the murder, investigators said Nelson took an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, where he was caught. He claimed, he waited for authorities to come get him.</p><p>"I allowed them to catch me," he said.</p><p>Nelson was the only witness for the defense. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/BISCAYNE%20NATIONAL%20PARK_dead%20sea%20turtle_062719_1561663133407.png_7450971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Federally-protected sea turtle found dead with spear through its head
Posted Jun 27 2019 03:31PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 04:11PM EDT
An investigation has been launched after a federally protected sea turtle was found dead on Friday. The Biscayne National Park in the northern Florida Keys says that their Marine Patrol Officers are investigating a poached sea turtle that was discovered with a spear shaft through its head. According to the Miami Herald, federal investigators want to find who is responsible for killing the federally and state-protected animal. The turtle was spotted on the ocean side of Elliot Key on Friday afternoon. The park believes it is a green sea turtle. 4 people wanted after stealing Red Cross donation jar from Ormond Beach store
Posted Jun 27 2019 02:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 02:15PM EDT
Deputies are searching for a group of people who stole a Red Cross donation jar from an Ormond Beach 7-Eleven store. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that the suspects stole a donation jar for the Red Cross' 'Feed America's Children' program on June 13th at the 7-Eleven store on Ocean Shore Boulevard. The group was composed of three men and one woman. In less than ten minutes, they say that the group distracted the store clerk while stealing a soda, a taquito, and the donation jar. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 people wanted after stealing Red Cross donation jar from Ormond Beach store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies are searching for a group of people who stole a Red Cross donation jar from an Ormond Beach 7-Eleven store.</p><p>The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that the suspects stole a donation jar for the Red Cross' 'Feed America's Children' program on June 13th at the 7-Eleven store on Ocean Shore Boulevard. The group was composed of three men and one woman.</p><p>In less than ten minutes, they say that the group distracted the store clerk while stealing a soda, a taquito, and the donation jar. The four of them left the store and drove south on State Road A1A. New Florida law authorizes statewide needle exchanges
Posted Jun 27 2019 12:13PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 12:15PM EDT
Jose Garcia carried a drawstring backpack full of used syringes as he walked into the converted shipping container that serves as the base for Florida's only hypodermic needle exchange program. The 57-year-old carefully counted as he dropped 115 syringes one-by-one into a locked biohazard bin brimming with hundreds of other used needles. Garcia said the University of Miami pilot program protects drug users like him by allowing users to exchange used syringes for clean ones in order to avoid the transmission of HIV, hepatitis C and other blood-borne diseases. "Too many kids" re-use discarded needles found on the streets, he said. Called the IDEA Exchange, the program also conducts HIV screening, provides the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan and steers willing addicts to rehabilitation and social services. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Florida law authorizes statewide needle exchanges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jose Garcia carried a drawstring backpack full of used syringes as he walked into the converted shipping container that serves as the base for Florida’s only hypodermic needle exchange program.</p><p>The 57-year-old carefully counted as he dropped 115 syringes one-by-one into a locked biohazard bin brimming with hundreds of other used needles.</p><p>Garcia said the University of Miami pilot program protects drug users like him by allowing users to exchange used syringes for clean ones in order to avoid the transmission of HIV, hepatitis C and other blood-borne diseases. “Too many kids” re-use discarded needles found on the streets, he said. Couple marks 60th anniversary with special photo shoot by granddaughter Marshae Jones, 28, of Birmingham, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury and has been taken into custody Wednesday. She has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her fetus. (Photo Credit: Jefferson County Jail)
Woman shot in stomach during fight charged in death of unborn baby while shooter goes free Customers shop at a Target store on August 22, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
'No membership required': Target launches 'Deal Days' to compete with Amazon Prime Day Kirkland's $20 cheese flights are shown in a provided photo. (Photo by @CostcoDeals)
Costco launches pre-packaged cheese flight that comes with handy wine pairing suggestions 