Rosen hotels offer special rates for Hurricane Irma evacuees

- The Rosen Hotels & Resorts in Orlando has announced their Florida Resident Hurricane Irma Distress rates.

The company's seven hotels will offer special rates to Hurricane Irma evacuees and others who are negatively affected by this impending situation.

The following hotels will be offered fo $59 a night:



Rosen Inn International, 7600 International Dr. Orlando

Rosen Inn closest to Universal, 6327 International Dr., Orlando

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando, 9000 International Dr., Orlando

Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista, 8442 Palm Parkway, Lake Buena Vista

The following hotels will be offered for $79 a night:

Rosen Plaza, 9700 International Drive, Orlando

Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive, Orlando

Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando

Free WIFI is included and the hotels are pet-friendly with no additional pet fee with the Distress Rate.