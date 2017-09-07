Postal Service to suspend some operations due to Hurricane Irma

The U.S. Postal Service Suncoast District is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Irma by advising customers that normal service operations in the path of the storm may be affected in the event of unsafe conditions such as high winds, flooding, or impassable roads.

In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily adjusting operations at some Post Offices. Effective

September 7, 2017, the following adjustments will be implemented.

THE FOLLOWING OFFICES WILL SUSPEND ALL DELIVERY AND RETAIL OPERATIONS AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 07, 2017 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:

• Madeira Beach 33708, 15019 Madeira Way Madeira Beach FL 33708-9998

• St Pete Beach 33706, 250 Corey Ave St Pete Beach FL 33706-9998

• St Pete Northside 33702, 1201 Gandy Blvd N St Petersburg FL 33702-2404



THE FOLLOWING OFFICES WILL SUSPEND ALL DELIVERY AND RETAIL OPERATIONS AT 1:00 PM FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:

• Cape Canaveral 32920, 8700 Astronaut Blvd Cape Canaveral FL 32920

• Cocoa Beach 32931, 500 N Brevard Ave Cocoa Beach FL 32931-9998

• Melbourne 32937, Satellite Beach , 1071 S Patrick Drive Satellite Beach FL 32937-3972

• Melbourne 32925, Patrick Air Force Base, 424 Falcon Ave Patrick AFB FL 32925-9998

• Melbourne 32903, Indialantic, 200 N Palm Ave Indialantic FL 32903-9998

• Melbourne Beach 32951, 504 Ocean Ave Melbourne Beach FL 32951-9998

• Vero Beach - Beach Station 32963, 3320 Cardinal Drive Vero Beach FL 32963-9998

• Merritt Island 32953, 333 Crockett Blvd Merritt Island FL 32953-9998

THE FOLLOWING BME OPERATION WILL CLOSE AT 12:00 PM ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:

• Melbourne Main Business Mail Entry (BME) Unit 32901, 640 W New Haven Ave Melbourne FL 32901-9998

THE FOLLOWING OFFICE WILL SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT 4:00 PM, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:

• Tampa- Commerce Station 33602, 401 N Ashley St Tampa, FL 33602-9998

The Postal Service will be monitoring conditions and working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. Additional information on restoration of services, including the delivery of mail and the reopening of Post Offices will be provided.

Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-274-8777) for updated information and visit the USPS Service Alerts website at http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome/htm and the PostalPro website at http://postalpro.usps.com/.

The Post Office always is open at www.usps.com. The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions of our website, anytime and anywhere.