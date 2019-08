- A Central Florida family says they were scared that they were going to be shot after a driver pointed a gun at them in Altamonte Springs.

It happened Sunday, near State Road 436 and State Road 434, when the mom, dad, and their 13-year-old daughter were out doing some back-to-school shopping.

"When I see the guy, he pulled out a weapon...a 9 millimeter," said the victim, who didn't want to be named. "From his mouth, he was saying that he was going to shoot at us. He was gonna kill us."

The victim says it all started when the driver cut him off.

"When I blow my horn, probably he got upset, so he stopped the car a little bit so I changed lanes," he explained.

The father says when the cars were side by side, he looked over and saw the man pointing a gun at him. Seminole County deputies have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kevin Gadbois.

"When he took out the gun, I started calling the cops, trght away," the victim said.

He also told The News Station that he followed the driver, so deputies could catch up to him. Gadbois was arrested a short time later.

According to court documents, Gadbois' passenger admitted to investigators that his friend pulled out the gun and pointed it at the family.

Gadbois is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He has since bonded out of the Seminole County Jail.