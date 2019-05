- Authorities say a police officer in Florida was nearly run over by a driver who had just been stopped for a seat belt violation.

William Patterson, 28, was pulled over just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, when a Daytona Beach Shores police officer noticed he wasn't wearing hit seat belt. When it was learned Patterson was driving with suspended license, the officer instructed him to get out of his truck, but instead, he sped from the scene.

Video of the incident shows Patterson putting the truck in reverse, apologizing to the officer, and backing up. The officer, who was struck by the truck's passenger side mirror, deployed his Taser into the vehicle and struck Patterson.

"I got one that's running!" the officer is heard saying. "He tried to run me over!"

Patterson struck the back of the officer’s patrol car with his truck as he backed up, before he fleeing southbound on A1A. Following a lengthy pursuit, he eventually surrendered and pulled over when he entered the active school zone for Longstreet Elementary School.

Patterson was taken into custody without incident. He faces multiple charges, including: aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, felony driving while license is suspended, and felony possession of marijuana.