- Miami Grill has officially opened up a location in Kissimmee.

According to their Facebook page, the popular chain from south Florida opened up a location on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

The menu features cheesesteaks, gyros, burgers, chicken tenders, and more.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Miami Grill partnered with entertainer Pitbull in 2012 as part of a rebranding effort.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.