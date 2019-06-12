Gun owners are appealing after a circuit judge dismissed a potential class-action lawsuit about a state ban on “bump stocks.”

Attorneys for a group of plaintiffs filed a notice this week that they will take the dispute to the 1st District Court of Appeal, according to documents posted on the Leon County clerk of court’s website. The notice, as is common, does not detail the plaintiffs’ arguments, but they are seeking to overturn a dismissal issued May 10 by Circuit Judge Ronald Flury.

The case stems from a law passed after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The law included a ban on bump stocks, which are devices that make semi-automatic weapons mimic fully automatic firearms.