Orlando International Airport open during Irma currently

- Orlando International Airport previously posted a notice on its website that says OIA (airport code MCO) will cease commercial flights at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

However, they tweeted Thursday morning that the Orlando International Airport is operating with a normal schedule and that no official decision has been made to cease operations.

Hurricane #Irma Update - 9/7/17 AM

MCO continues to operate normally while monitoring the hurricane's track. pic.twitter.com/C2dVv8Gmwy — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) September 7, 2017

The Aviation Authority is continuing to coordinate operations with airlines on the track of Irma. It is expected that a decision on any schedule reduction or changes may be made later on.

The airport is preparing for Hurricane Irma, which is expected to be a powerful hurricane sitting over Central Florida sometime Sunday into Monday. Tropical storm force winds will arrive sooner, according to forecasters.

The Orlando website says passengers should check with their airline about specific flights.