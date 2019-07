- Orlando Police are asking for the public's help to find out who shot a 62 year-old man outside an apartment complex in Parramore.

Police said they responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on scene they found Jeffrey Young, 62, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.

Officers spent most of the night processing the scene for evidence. They focused their attention on a white SUV with a bullet hole in the passenger window and a shattered back window.

Neighbors told The News Station they heard at least three gunshots.

Lawanna Gelzer, who is running for Orlando City Commissioner for the sixth district, said several people called her early Tuesday morning to find out what happened. She was on scene early Tuesday talking to officers. She said her heart goes out to the victim's family.

"I was just devastated because, first of all, my concern is for the family. No one deserves to me murdered. No one deserves to be killed. Whatever it is could we have not talked it out, worked it out," she said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading police to a suspect. Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS if you can help investigators solve this case.