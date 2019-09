- A man drowned while swimming in an unguarded area of the Atlantic Ocean, near the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach.

The victim, identified as a 60-year-old man from Sanford, Florida, went into the ocean just after 6 p.m. on Friday, and was in about chest-deep water when he began to have trouble, according to witnesses.

Volusia County Beach Safety officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call.

"After a brief search, we found him unresponsive and pulled him out of the water," said Capt. Tamra Malphurs, with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. "We initiated CPR, and he was transported to the hospital, where unfortunately he was pronounced deceased."

Authorities have not released the name of the drowning victim.