Long lost siblings meet for the first time after more than 60 years

- It was an extra special Christmas for a brother and sister, finally meeting each other for the first time after more than 60 years.

“Don called me on a Sunday morning and said ‘Hello sis,’ and that was the best feeling -- it was just wonderful,” said Sandra Glosson.

Glosson, 72, and her brother Don Baker, 66, are now making up for decades of lost time after recently connecting through Facebook.

“My wife and I were out for our anniversary and I got a call from my niece and she said you won’t believe it it’s da ja vu all over again, I just got Facebook message from the other sister that we knew about but had no way to look for,” Baker said.

Baker was adopted at birth in 1951, but it wasn’t until 2014 that he learned that he had four siblings, possibly a fifth – a sister, that sister was Sandra who was being raised in North Carolina by adoptive parents.

“The other brothers and sisters, grew up more together knew each other, we didn’t so I think we sort of bond around that we were raised by other families and we both had great families that raised us,” Baker said.

Three of their siblings have passed away along with their birth mother and they’ve both now connected with their other brother -- the long lost siblings say the reunion truly completes their family tree.

“Knowing that I have two brothers and that we can connect and talk on the phone and hopefully see each other again I hope that this won’t be the end of it,” Glosson said.

“I’m just looking forward to getting to know her, we got 60 odd years of catching up to do,” Baker said.

