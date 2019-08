- Students from a Florida high school are joining forces with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a family in need.

Lake County Public Schools said that students from Leesburg High School's Construction Academy will join Habitat for Humanity on Monday morning, as they break ground together on a home for a family in need.

Production of the Habitat home gives students a chance to put into practice what they have been learning in class. This will be a year-long project, during which students will work on every phase of the house. For example, they will install electricity, plumbing, doors, windows, sheet rock, and more.

The participating students, who work alongside Habitat's construction staff and professional tradespeople, were reportedly chosen from a large pool of applicants. They were required to have taken at least one year of construction classes and have demonstrated exception performance and leadership. They also had to write an essay explaining why they would be a good addition to the team.

"The key goal of the project is opportunity!” said Lynnea Weissman, project manager with the district’s office of College and Career Readiness. “It provides students with the opportunity to give back to the community, the opportunity to learn and practice new skills, and the opportunity to be a part of a very special team.”

The home was reportedly donated by the city to the family.