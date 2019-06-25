< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414629103" data-article-version="1.0">Florida officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-414629103" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-officer-pulls-over-10-month-old-daughter-in-adorable-video" data-title="Florida officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-officer-pulls-over-10-month-old-daughter-in-adorable-video" addthis:title="Florida officer 'pulls over' 10-month-old daughter in adorable video">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - She doesn't even have her license yet, but 10-month-old Talynn has already been pulled over by an officer.</p> <p>Fortunately, the officer is her daddy.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fchellybean29%2Fvideos%2F10102782984409198%2F&show_text=0&width=242" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="242">

An adorable new video shows the little girl being 'pulled over' by her dad, a Central Florida officer, while sitting in her toy car.

When Dad asks for her license and registration, little Talynn couldn't help but start laughing.

“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter, ma’am,” he says.

Talynn's mother, Chelle Elizabeth, posted the video to Facebook. She tells Fox 35 that the 'traffic stop' was completely unexpected.

"We just told him we were out for a walk as he was coming home. I knew she would be excited to see him...she didn’t disappoint."

The video has been shared across the internet, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

