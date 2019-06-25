An adorable new video shows the little girl being 'pulled over' by her dad, a Central Florida officer, while sitting in her toy car.
When Dad asks for her license and registration, little Talynn couldn't help but start laughing.
“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter, ma’am,” he says.
Talynn's mother, Chelle Elizabeth, posted the video to Facebook. She tells Fox 35 that the 'traffic stop' was completely unexpected.
"We just told him we were out for a walk as he was coming home. I knew she would be excited to see him...she didn’t disappoint."
The video has been shared across the internet, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.
Posted Jun 25 2019 11:56AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 11:58AM EDT
Twenty Democratic presidential hopefuls are about to square off in Miami during two nights of nationally televised debates, as they get an early chance to stand out in the crowded primary.
But some candidates also are visiting political hotspots in Florida, a swing state that will be crucial for any of them to win the White House.
Posted Jun 25 2019 11:37AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 11:40AM EDT
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond near the Seminole courthouse on Tuesday.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, the body of a man was found in a retention pond along U.S. Highway 17-92 in front of the courthouse.
Posted Jun 25 2019 10:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 11:00AM EDT
Volusia County is being recognized for implementing an animal abuse registry that will stop those who have hurt animals in the past from being able to own one.
According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, the county recently won the “Best Practices Award” from the Florida Association of Counties for its successful launch of the program.
