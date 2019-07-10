< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida fast food manager told to 'go back to Mexico' after he spoke to his employee in Spanish 10 2019 04:43PM By Robert Guadarama
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:54PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 04:43PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:22PM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Neyzha&nbsp;Nicole" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTO: Neyzha Nicole</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417364997-417364568" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Neyzha&nbsp;Nicole" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PHOTO: Neyzha Nicole</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417364997" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EUSTIS, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Video of an exchange inside a Eustis Burger King is going viral. </p> <p>Oni Martinez and his girlfriend were enjoying a meal at the Burger King on State Road 19 when they were interrupted by a verbal exchange between two customers and the restaurant’s general manager, Ricardo Castillo.</p> <p>After the confrontation went on for several minutes, the couple started recording, capturing this exchange:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>Customer:</strong> <em>“When you’re in America, you should speak American English.”</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>Manager:</strong> <em>“No ma’am, I don’t”</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>Customer:</strong> <em>“Yeah, yeah, go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish, go back to your Mexican country, your state, your country.”</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>Manager:</strong> <em>“Guess what ma’am, I’m not Mexican, I’m not Mexican but you’re being very prejudice and I want you out of my restaurant, right now.”</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>Customer:</strong> <em>“I’ll finish my meal and then I’ll leave.”</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>Manager:</strong> <em>“You know what, I’ll do it for you ma’am, I’ll call the cops.”</em></p> <p>Martinez says the women were unhappy with the manager speaking to his employees in Spanish.“They were complaining about something, he thought it was the food but it wasn’t the food, it was the fact that he was speaking Spanish,” he said.</p> <p>Following the exchange, the women got up and left the restaurant. The manager telling them to have a great day and never come back.</p> <p>Martinez commended the manager on how he handled the situation. “He was handling it well and very professional, which I applaud him for very much,” said Martinez.</p> <p>Burger King released this statement on the incident.</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“There is no place for discrimination in our restaurants. We expect employees and guests to treat each other with respect. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WB I-4 Ivanhoe exit ramp shifting to new location</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to Ivanhoe Boulevard is shifting to a new location, as soon as Thursday, July 11.</p><p>The old loop ramp will be replaced with a straightened two-lane ramp. The shift will require motorists to exit nearly one-half mile sooner than before. The shift will place motorists on new, permanent pavement adjacent to the westbound interstate mainline.</p><p>Following this shift, the westbound I-4 ramps at Princeton Street and the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Par Street also will move to interim configurations and create a temporary ramp system.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/court-rules-against-florida-officials-on-medical-marijuana-1" title="Court rules against Florida officials on medical marijuana" data-articleId="417352970" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/29/weed-pot-marijuana_1480445221760_2338147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/29/weed-pot-marijuana_1480445221760_2338147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/29/weed-pot-marijuana_1480445221760_2338147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/29/weed-pot-marijuana_1480445221760_2338147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/29/weed-pot-marijuana_1480445221760_2338147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tanjila Ahmed / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Court rules against Florida officials on medical marijuana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A state appellate court has ruled that Florida's approach to regulating marijuana is unconstitutional.</p><p>If the ruling stands, it could force state officials to lift existing caps on how many medical marijuana treatment centers can operate in a state poised to become one of the country's most lucrative markets for the drug.</p><p>Tuesday's ruling by the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee was another setback for Florida officials trying to more tightly regulate the burgeoning marijuana industry. It mostly affirmed a lower court's ruling that said the caps and operational requirements violated the voter-approved constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana in 2016.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/search-continues-for-missing-teenage-girl-could-be-in-orange-county" title="Search continues for missing teenage girl, could be in Orange County" data-articleId="417339474" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Alexis%20Dudash_1562785283598.png_7509127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Alexis%20Dudash_1562785283598.png_7509127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Alexis%20Dudash_1562785283598.png_7509127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Alexis%20Dudash_1562785283598.png_7509127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Alexis%20Dudash_1562785283598.png_7509127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search continues for missing teenage girl, could be in Orange County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 03:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 03:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.</p><p>They say that 16-year-old Alexis Dudash went missing a year ago on July 10th. She was last seen at her home in Chuluota. Authorities believe that she may frequent areas throughout Orange County. </p><p>Alexis is reportedly five-feet, ten-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She has dimples. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-fast-food-manager-told-to-go-back-to-mexico-after-he-spoke-to-his-employee-in-spanish"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Neyzha%20Nicole_burger%20king%20argument_071019_1562791932905.png_7509720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Neyzha Nicole" title="Neyzha Nicole_burger king argument_071019_1562791932905.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida fast food manager told to 'go back to Mexico' after he spoke to his employee in Spanish</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-good-burger-pop-up-diner-opens-in-west-hollywood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_20190710152419-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Good Burger' pop-up diner opens in West Hollywood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/youtube-exec-apologizes-for-calling-police-on-black-man-despite-sons-pleas-outside-apartment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Detail of the YouTube logo outside the YouTube Space studios in London, taken on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)" title="1149449084_1562789036374-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>YouTube exec apologizes for calling police on black man despite son's pleas outside apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nick Humphreys, 29, of Shrewsbury, U.K., contracted a rare parasitic infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) in his right cornea. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-good-burger-pop-up-diner-opens-in-west-hollywood" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Good Burger' pop-up diner opens in West Hollywood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wb-i-4-ivanhoe-exit-ramp-shifting-to-new-location" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ivanhoe__ramp-shift_1562790793699_7509591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ivanhoe__ramp-shift_1562790793699_7509591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ivanhoe__ramp-shift_1562790793699_7509591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ivanhoe__ramp-shift_1562790793699_7509591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ivanhoe__ramp-shift_1562790793699_7509591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WB I-4 Ivanhoe exit ramp shifting to new location</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/youtube-exec-apologizes-for-calling-police-on-black-man-despite-sons-pleas-outside-apartment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/YouTube%20getty_1562789036374.jpg_7509610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Detail&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;YouTube&#x20;logo&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;YouTube&#x20;Space&#x20;studios&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Olly&#x20;Curtis&#x2f;Future&#x20;Publishing&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>YouTube exec apologizes for calling police on black man despite son's pleas outside apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nick&#x20;Humphreys&#x2c;&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Shrewsbury&#x2c;&#x20;U&#x2e;K&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;contracted&#x20;a&#x20;rare&#x20;parasitic&#x20;infection&#x20;called&#x20;Acanthamoeba&#x20;keratitis&#x20;&#x28;AK&#x29;&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;right&#x20;cornea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;PA&#x20;Real&#x20;Life&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-forward-benji-michel-and-goalkeep-mason-stajduhar-selected-for-2019-mls-homegrown-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City Forward Benji Michel and Goalkeep Mason Stajduhar selected for 2019 MLS Homegrown game</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 