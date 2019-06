- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash that shut down State Road 417 in Orange County Friday morning.

FHP says the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near the Curry Ford Road toll plaza. They say the crash involved a vehicle that ran into the back of a truck pulling a trailer. The vehicle then reportedly caught fire.







FHP says the driver of the vehicle died on the scene. No one else was injured.

Drivers were warned to take Semoran Blvd. as an alternative as the crash caused major backups Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

