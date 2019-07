- Deputies are searching for a missing teen who made concerning statements to his family.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Kodah Gaylord is missing from his residence on southeast 129th Lane.

They say that he ran away on June 24th. However, he spoke to a family member on Wednesday, July 17th. His family is concerned for his well-being after certain statements.

Kodah is believed to be in the Belleview area. He is reportedly about five-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on where Kodah may be, please contact 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.