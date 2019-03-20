< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410008055-396029321" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/20/flhsmv_driver%20license_032019_1553114650788.jpg_6923151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:57AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:49AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-410008055" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Florida driver's licenses are getting a new look! The DMV will be rolling out new changes to improve security. </p> <p>Many driver's say they're on board.</p> <p>"I'm happy if it keeps us a little more secure," Pat Konczak told Fox 35.</p> <p>The changes will affect more than 15-million licensed drivers throughout the state of Florida. The most noticeable difference will be the removal of the black magnetic strip which will free up space for more features.</p> <p>"What this allows us to do is put additional security features on the card including a tactile security features so you will actually feel something in the bottom right hand corner," said Alexis Bakofsky, Deputy Communications Director with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.</p> <p>A small bump over the letters F-L will make it so you can distinguish if the I.D. is real or fake just by touch.</p> <p>"Anything that will add to security i'm for," said one driver. "To have a bump where you can just actually feel something instead of having to look out for a feature on the I.D. I think will make it easier to determine."</p> <p>The new changes come just 2 years after Florida redesigned their driver's licenses in August 2017.</p> <p>Bakofsky says the department has been planning these changes since 2017.</p> <p>"We always want to make sure we are staying ahead of the curve. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida school guardian program is growing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February helped increase the number of counties participating in a controversial “guardian” program that allows school staff members to be armed on campus, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said Thursday.</p><p>A total of 30 school districts have told the state they are participating in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which was named after one of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Baker, Escambia, Franklin, Levy and Taylor counties joined the program after the executive order, while 13 more have expressed interest in doing so, Corcoran said in a statement.</p><p>The latest districts to join the program are mostly in rural areas. Also, the list does not include Okaloosa County, where the school board voted Tuesday to join the program, according to the Northwest Florida Daily News.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-of-missing-mother-of-2-found-in-florida-canal" title="Body of missing mother of 2 found in Florida canal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/MIAMI%20GARDENS%20PD_missing%20woman_052019_1558362495894.png_7290930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/MIAMI%20GARDENS%20PD_missing%20woman_052019_1558362495894.png_7290930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/MIAMI%20GARDENS%20PD_missing%20woman_052019_1558362495894.png_7290930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/MIAMI%20GARDENS%20PD_missing%20woman_052019_1558362495894.png_7290930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/MIAMI%20GARDENS%20PD_missing%20woman_052019_1558362495894.png_7290930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body of missing mother of 2 found in Florida canal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body pulled from a canal in Miami Gardens has been confirmed as the missing mother of two, who disappeared on May 15.</p><p>Police say the decomposed body of 41-year-old Kameela Russell was found in a canal Saturday afternoon, just a few blocks from where she vanished. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-s-tax-free-holiday-for-hurricane-supplies-starts-friday" title="Florida's tax-free holiday for hurricane supplies starts Friday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Hurricane_tax_free_holiday_underway_0_7333987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Hurricane_tax_free_holiday_underway_0_7333987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Hurricane_tax_free_holiday_underway_0_7333987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Hurricane_tax_free_holiday_underway_0_7333987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Hurricane_tax_free_holiday_underway_0_7333987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida's tax-free holiday for hurricane supplies starts Friday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the 2019 hurricane season quickly approaching, it is time to stock up on supplies.</p><p>The Florida Department of Health in Orange County says that they encourage communities to get prepared now for the 2019 hurricane season, which begins on Saturday. To help, they want to remind residents of Florida's 'Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.'</p><p>RELATED: 'Have a plan': Sen. 