- Florida driver's licenses are getting a new look! The DMV will be rolling out new changes to improve security.

Many driver's say they're on board.

"I'm happy if it keeps us a little more secure," Pat Konczak told Fox 35.

The changes will affect more than 15-million licensed drivers throughout the state of Florida. The most noticeable difference will be the removal of the black magnetic strip which will free up space for more features.

"What this allows us to do is put additional security features on the card including a tactile security features so you will actually feel something in the bottom right hand corner," said Alexis Bakofsky, Deputy Communications Director with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

A small bump over the letters F-L will make it so you can distinguish if the I.D. is real or fake just by touch.

"Anything that will add to security i'm for," said one driver. "To have a bump where you can just actually feel something instead of having to look out for a feature on the I.D. I think will make it easier to determine."

The new changes come just 2 years after Florida redesigned their driver's licenses in August 2017.

Bakofsky says the department has been planning these changes since 2017.

"We always want to make sure we are staying ahead of the curve. In terms of the market for driver's license I.D. cards, Florida has the most secure credential on the market."