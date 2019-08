- The principal of Mainland High School could be on her way out because of an issue over AP testing.

Principal Cheryl Salerno came under fire this spring during testing season when hundreds of students were given unofficial AP tests at the end of the school year, but it was actually a placebo. Some students got the real AP tests while others did not.

The ones with the placebo test got no college credit for passing. The school reprimanded Salerno with written warnings last month.

The school district concluded their investigation and determined that there was cause for disciplinary action. In a letter, the findings said that Salerno allowed some students to take the official exam and that she told teachers not to tell the students that they would be taking a fake test.

That same letter also said if unprofessional conduct like this were to happen again, it would be grounds for firing.

An announcement is expected Tuesday about the future of Mainland High School's leadership.