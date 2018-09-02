13-year-old missing out of Titusville

- The Titusville Police Department reports that 13-year-old Edmund James Thomison is missing.

They say he was last seen the morning of September 2nd in the area of Kennedy Court and South Street. He was wearing red gym shorts, a black shirt, and carrying an orange and yellow backpack. He is about 5'1" and 100 pounds, with short shaved dark brown hair, brown eyes, and freckles.

Call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 if you have information on his whereabouts.