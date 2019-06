- One person has been injured after a crash Wednesday morning that caused a car to catch fire.

According to Seminole County Fire, around 4:37 a.m., two cars were involved in an accident at State Road 436 and Fern Park.

BREAKING: ALL LANES BLOCKED.. SR-436 before 17/92. ALT: Howell Branch Rd to 17/92 #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/PkoxLt4nQR — Fox 35 Traffic Now (@Fox35TrafficNow) June 5, 2019







One of the cars caught fire. A 28-year-old man reportedly suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns over a significant part of his body. He was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

A tow truck arrived on scene to remove the wreckage. S.R. 436 was shut down for a few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.