- The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently keeping tabs on three named storms in the Atlantic.

According to the NHC's latest advisory, Karen has restrengthened into a tropical storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is located about 65 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"It's expected to move north over Puerto Rico later today as a tropical storm and then continue straight up north," says Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "And then it looks like it will meander about but staying well east of the Bahamas and Florida as we get into the weekend."

Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds are expected across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following areas:

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

British Virgin Islands

Tropical Storm warning for Puerto Rico, The U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands as Karen approaches. #fox35 #gdo #KAREN pic.twitter.com/hMZhVIUwKp — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) September 24, 2019

Heavy downpours and strong gusty winds are expected across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is located about 370 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph. The NHC says Lorenzo is forecast to become a "large and powerful hurricane."

It's #LORENZO...out to sea path looking likely all while becoming a major cane longer term. Sends a shot of new ocean swell into Florida next week. #gdo #fox35 pic.twitter.com/5gFIoClZ6j — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) September 24, 2019

Tropical Storm Jerry continues to fall apart and weaken. The system is expected to turn northeastward by Tuesday night. The NHC says it's located about 270 miles west-southwest of Bermuda where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

TRACK THE TROPICS: For the latest on the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com

Be sure to download the Fox 35 weather app for your daily forecast and to stay up-to-date throughout hurricane season.