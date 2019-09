- Orange County deputies say two people are dead and a 14-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Deputies say a 911 call came in just after 6:00 a.m. in regard to a shooting. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Lynbrooke View Court where they say they found a 38-year-old Hispanic man outside of the apartment building with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene.

A woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

A third victim, a 14-year-old girl, had also been shot. She was taken to the hospital and at last check was in stable condition.

Investigators say they have no suspects at this time.