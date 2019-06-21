< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. UCF installing license plate readers UCF installing license plate readers
Posted Jun 21 2019 05:24PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 05:49PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 05:56PM EDT <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414065245.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414065245");f.find("li   21 2019 05:49PM     alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414065245" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Smile! You’re on camera. UCF is rolling out a new way to track who is coming and going, but does the eye in the sky violate your privacy? </p> <p>The new license plate readers are not the only change coming to campus. </p> <p>Some license plate readers are already sprinkled around campus. </p> <p>Come July 1, everyone on campus will have to park nose-in, plate-out for the cameras.</p> <p>On the UCF campus, you can soon say goodbye to parking decals and say 'cheese!' to these cameras.</p> <p>“I don’t mind it and I like keeping the campus safe,” said Mariah Clinkscales, a junior at UCF.</p> <p>The campus is installing license plate readers at all campus entrances, exits, parking lots and garages, scanning plates and running them against databases that flag stolen, or wanted cars, and criminals. </p> <p>Campus safety is a concern for all the students Fox 35 spoke to.</p> <p>“Every once in a while I’ll see something kind of scary come up on my UCF alerts,” said UCF senior Michael Jaramillo.</p> <p>“I don’t think criminals should be on college campuses, especially with a lot of young people around. I think it’s a great way to keep the students safe,” said UCF junior Aneesha Cahtri.</p> <p>In order for the license plate readers to work, you can’t just back into a spot. Drivers have to pull into the spots.</p> <p>“I always park backwards,” Cahtri said. “Now, I see a conflict.”</p> <p>But the bigger conflict is privacy concerns. </p> <p>The ACLU is calling for regulations against license plate readers, saying “it is a core principle that the government does not invade people’s privacy and collect information about citizens’ innocent activities just in case they do something wrong.”</p> <p>UCF says data is stored in a secure cloud for one year and will not be shared or sold. </p> <p>“I don’t know what they could do with the information, but maybe if I look into that, then I may become nervous, but right now it doesn’t worry me,” Cahtri said.</p> <p>The campus says the license plate readers are becoming commonplace for universities, municipalities and other facilities. </p> <p>The new parking policy takes effect July 1.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Home Stories

Historical marker honoring 1920 lynching victim unveiled in Downtown Orlando
Posted Jun 21 2019 05:43PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 05:55PM EDT
An Orlando historical marker honoring the 1920 lynching victim was unveiled Friday in Downtown Orlando. 
The marker stands in front of the History Center, honoring the life of July Perry, a prominent African American businessman, landowner and farmer.
He was lynched by a white mob almost 100 years ago.

Beach safety: Beware of flying umbrellas
Posted Jun 21 2019 05:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 05:55PM EDT
With the sweltering heat, experts are warning beachgoers to watch out for flying umbrellas, just in case the wind picks up.
There were some tense moments in South Carolina as a toddler was almost hit by a flying umbrella with a sharp end. 
The pole nearly impaled the boy, but he managed to quickly dart out of the way. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Historical marker honoring 1920 lynching victim unveiled in Downtown Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Orlando historical marker honoring the 1920 lynching victim was unveiled Friday in Downtown Orlando. </p><p>The marker stands in front of the History Center, honoring the life of July Perry, a prominent African American businessman, landowner and farmer.</p><p>He was lynched by a white mob almost 100 years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/beach-safety-beware-of-flying-umbrellas" title="Beach safety: Beware of flying umbrellas" data-articleId="414066518" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beach safety: Beware of flying umbrellas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the sweltering heat, experts are warning beachgoers to watch out for flying umbrellas, just in case the wind picks up.</p><p>There were some tense moments in South Carolina as a toddler was almost hit by a flying umbrella with a sharp end. </p><p>The pole nearly impaled the boy, but he managed to quickly dart out of the way.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sinkhole-closes-i-75-lanes-near-university-of-florida" title="Sinkhole Sinkhole closes I-75 lanes near University of Florida
© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 21 2019 04:38PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 05:22PM EDT
A sinkhole along Interstate 75 has closed some of the highway's southbound lanes in Alachua County, deputies say.
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, the hole is on the shoulder of the highway's southbound lanes, north of the exit for Williston Road. That's just south of the University of Florida campus.
In an aerial photo shared by ACSO, the hole appears to be about 6 feet wide. https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ACSO photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sinkhole closes I-75 lanes near University of Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A sinkhole along Interstate 75 has closed some of the highway's southbound lanes in Alachua County, deputies say.</p><p>According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, the hole is on the shoulder of the highway's southbound lanes, north of the exit for Williston Road. That's just south of the University of Florida campus.</p><p>In an aerial photo shared by ACSO, the hole appears to be about 6 feet wide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/historical-marker-honoring-1920-lynching-victim-unveiled-in-downtown-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/JULY%20PERRY%20HISTORICAL%20MARKER_1561153331470.jpg_7431028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JULY PERRY HISTORICAL MARKER_1561153331470.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Historical marker honoring 1920 lynching victim unveiled in Downtown Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-reportedly-threatens-journalist-with-prison-time-during-interview"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-%20THUMB%20TRUMP_1561146470868.jpg_7430674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing from the White House on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Iowa to attend a campaign rally. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="1155261320_1561146470868-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump reportedly threatens journalist with prison time during interview</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/beach-safety-beware-of-flying-umbrellas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/beach%20umbrellas_1561152440916.jpg_7431018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beach umbrellas_1561152440916.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beach safety: Beware of flying umbrellas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/ucf-installing-license-plate-readers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb  