portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Suspect threatens neighbors with nunchucks, hits himself

Posted Aug 13 2019 09:14PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 13 2019 10:31PM EDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 10:35PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Suspect threatens neighbors with nunchucks, hits himself&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/suspect-threatens-neighbors-with-nunchucks-hits-himself" data-title="Suspect threatens neighbors with nunchucks, hits himself" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/suspect-threatens-neighbors-with-nunchucks-hits-himself" addthis:title="Suspect threatens neighbors with nunchucks, hits himself"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423662856.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423662856");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423662856_423674136_163115"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423662856_423674136_163115";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423674136","video":"594457","title":"Suspect%20threatens%20neighbors%20with%20nunchucks%2C%20hits%20himself","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%2010%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FSuspect_threatens_neighbors_with_nunchuc_0_7591431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F13%2FSuspect_threatens_neighbors_with_nunchucks__hits_594457_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660357906%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2q_XQnjMy-_1DYdW5s1wAuWtV14","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Fsuspect-threatens-neighbors-with-nunchucks-hits-himself"}},"createDate":"Aug 13 2019 10:31PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423662856_423674136_163115",video:"594457",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/Suspect_threatens_neighbors_with_nunchuc_0_7591431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%252010%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/13/Suspect_threatens_neighbors_with_nunchucks__hits_594457_1800.mp4?Expires=1660357906&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=2q_XQnjMy-_1DYdW5s1wAuWtV14",eventLabel:"Suspect%20threatens%20neighbors%20with%20nunchucks%2C%20hits%20himself-423674136",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Fsuspect-threatens-neighbors-with-nunchucks-hits-himself"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423662856"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:31PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-423662856" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423662856-423662831"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423662856-423662831" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/LARRY%20ADAMS%20MUG_1565745235426.jpg_7591344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423662856" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Police say a man who threatened his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray is now behind bars.</p> <p>You can see the big goose egg on the forehead of Larry Adams. </p> <p>Police say he did it to himself, while trying to use his nunchucks on neighbors.</p> <p>Neighbor Cici Sylvester says Adams was complaining about loud music in the middle of the night, as several people gathered outside this apartment complex. </p> <p>That’s when officers say Adams came out threatening to shoot neighbors and use the nunchucks, but instead, knocked himself in the head. </p> <p>"That was funny, I was like, this man really just hit himself with the nunchucks," Sylvester said.</p> <p>Sylvester says her mother and Adams called 911 on each other. </p> <p>In the background, you can hear him shaking a can of bug spray, which officers say he used on everyone. </p> <p>He told a dispatcher, "They’re attacking me. I’m not gonna take it."</p> <p>According to police, the-61 year-old suspect is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.</p> <p>Sylvester says everyone coughed from the roach spray, also making her skin burn. </p> <p>"I’m like, 'We not even roaches' so why are we getting sprayed with roach spray for?' It was strong, I thought it was mace. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-say-man-with-gun-threatened-family" title="Police say man with gun threatened family" data-articleId="423882580" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_say_man_with_gun_threatened_famil_0_7593930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_say_man_with_gun_threatened_famil_0_7593930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_say_man_with_gun_threatened_famil_0_7593930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_say_man_with_gun_threatened_famil_0_7593930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Police_say_man_with_gun_threatened_famil_0_7593930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police say man with gun threatened family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Central Florida family says they were scared that they were going to be shot after a driver pointed a gun at them in Altamonte Springs. </p><p>It happened Sunday, near State Road 436 and State Road 434, when the mom, dad, and their 13-year-old daughter were out doing some back-to-school shopping.</p><p>"When I see the guy, he pulled out a weapon...a 9 millimeter," said the victim, who didn't want to be named. "From his mouth, he was saying that he was going to shoot at us. He was gonna kill us."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-tioga-possibly-two-officers-shot" title="Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage" data-articleId="423805578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/6_police_officers_shot__1_injured_in_cra_0_7593209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/6_police_officers_shot__1_injured_in_cra_0_7593209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/6_police_officers_shot__1_injured_in_cra_0_7593209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/6_police_officers_shot__1_injured_in_cra_0_7593209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/6_police_officers_shot__1_injured_in_cra_0_7593209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 12:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six Philadelphia police officers were shot while additional officers were injured in North Philadelphia Wednesday before a suspect surrendered after an hourslong standoff. </p><p>The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a narcotics warrant. The scene remained active until around midnight, when the suspect was taken into police custody.</p><p>Police said two officers trapped inside the house for more than four hours were freed. Officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lawmaker-urges-placing-smith-statue-at-battlefield" title="Lawmaker urges placing smith statue at battlefield" data-articleId="423858963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Lawmaker_urges_placing_smith_statue_at_b_0_7593336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Lawmaker_urges_placing_smith_statue_at_b_0_7593336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Lawmaker_urges_placing_smith_statue_at_b_0_7593336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Lawmaker_urges_placing_smith_statue_at_b_0_7593336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Lawmaker_urges_placing_smith_statue_at_b_0_7593336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawmaker urges placing smith statue at battlefield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amid a controversy about moving a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith to Lake County, a Florida lawmaker has urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to place the statue at the Olustee Civil War battlefield in rural North Florida.</p><p>Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, was one among about 400 people who attended a march to protest the statue being brought to the Lake County Historical Society and Museum. After participating in the march, she sent a letter to the governor, asking that the statue be located in the historic battlefield in the Osceola National Forest.</p><p>The Lake County Commission last month supported relocating the statue of Smith from National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. to the county facility in Tavares. Smith’s statue has represented Florida for nearly a century at the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, but state lawmakers have decided to replace it with a statue of civil-rights leader and educator Mary McLeod Bethune. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless Featured Videos

Poorly lit school bus stop causing concerns for parents
Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone
Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop
Police say man with gun threatened family

Watch more videos </figure> <h3>Poorly lit school bus stop causing concerns for parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputy-attacked-during-traffic-stop-suspects-arrested-in-school-zone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-says-stranger-sent-nude-photo-via-airdrop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-man-with-gun-threatened-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kevin Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputy-attacked-during-traffic-stop-suspects-arrested-in-school-zone" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/man-attacked-deputy_1565840413158_7593855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida deputy attacked during traffic stop, suspects arrested in school zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-says-stranger-sent-nude-photo-via-airdrop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/airdrop-nude-photo_1565838682098_7593838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman says stranger sent nude photo via AirDrop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/court-rejects-cruz-arguments-on-jail-visitor-logs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Nikolas%20Cruz_1565836859316.jpg_7593697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court rejects Cruz arguments on jail visitor logs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-say-man-with-gun-threatened-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/Kevin%20Gadbois_1565837800997.jpg_7593932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police say man with gun threatened family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/quantrill-padres-beat-rays-for-1st-time-since-2010-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quantrill, Padres beat Rays for 1st time since 2010</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 