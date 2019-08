- Police say a man who threatened his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray is now behind bars.

You can see the big goose egg on the forehead of Larry Adams.

Police say he did it to himself, while trying to use his nunchucks on neighbors.

Neighbor Cici Sylvester says Adams was complaining about loud music in the middle of the night, as several people gathered outside this apartment complex.

That’s when officers say Adams came out threatening to shoot neighbors and use the nunchucks, but instead, knocked himself in the head.

"That was funny, I was like, this man really just hit himself with the nunchucks," Sylvester said.

Sylvester says her mother and Adams called 911 on each other.

In the background, you can hear him shaking a can of bug spray, which officers say he used on everyone.

He told a dispatcher, "They’re attacking me. I’m not gonna take it."

According to police, the-61 year-old suspect is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Sylvester says everyone coughed from the roach spray, also making her skin burn.

"I’m like, 'We not even roaches' so why are we getting sprayed with roach spray for?' It was strong, I thought it was mace. It was crazy," Sylvester said.

The manager at the apartment complex says Adams will be evicted.