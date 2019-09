- It was a heartfelt reunion for a mother and her U.S. Air Force daughter.

Yesenia Maldonado is a teacher with Orange County Public Schools.

On Friday, the principal of the Acceleration Academy East called Maldonado to a conference room to discuss a new project.

But when she walked in, the only project to discuss was her daughter, Nadia Padro, who standing in the room.

Padro was in Texas for months doing basic training for the Air Force, then was gone longer for several more weeks of additional training.

Padro got to reunite with her mother on a furlough week a week early.

The mother and daughter will spend more time together before Airman Padro returns to duty in North Dakota.